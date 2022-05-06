CeraVe Shares the Inspiring Real Stories of Four Nurses with the Return of its Digital Content Series, Heroes Behind the Masks Chapter 2: A Walk In Our Shoes

Dermatologist-Developed Skincare Brand Reaffirms Commitment to Supporting Nurses with Second Annual Installment of Docuseries in Recognition of National Nurses Week

NEW YORK, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Nurses Week, dermatologist-developed skincare brand CeraVe reinforces its commitment to the nursing community with the premiere of Heroes Behind the Masks Chapter 2: A Walk in Our Shoes. Returning for a second year, the digital content series recognizes the profound impact nurses have on their patients and their communities by sharing the unique stories of four exemplary nurses and giving an intimate glimpse into their daily lives.

"Over the last two years, the spotlight that was once on the nursing community has undeniably dimmed while the demands of their job remain, but we are proud to continue to support the selfless work of nurses and we feel it is more important than ever to do so," said Jaclyn Marrone, VP of Marketing at CeraVe. "We at CeraVe have a long-standing commitment to the medical community and we're honored that these four incredible nurses trust us to share their stories as an expression of our deepest appreciation for all that nurses do."

Each installment takes viewers on a walk in the shoes of a real nurse and will debut throughout National Nurses Week on HeroesBehindtheMasks.com and on CeraVe social media channels.

Monday May 9 th : Michelle Santizo , a street medicine nurse in California

Tuesday May 10 th : Emily Danz , a cardiac surgery nurse practitioner and clinical nursing instructor in New Jersey

Wednesday May 11 th : Abby Recker , an emergency and labor and delivery nurse in Iowa

Thursday May 12 th: Elaine Ahn , an operating room nurse in California

These four nurses were selected after CeraVe put out a call for submissions in November 2021, inviting nurses across the nation to share their stories for a chance to be featured in the content series and win $2,500 towards a vacation of their choice. The first 250 qualifying entries for the program also received a self-care kit including therapeutic CeraVe products.

"Nurses are the backbone in medical care, providing care to those in need at the hardest times," said Emily Danz, one of the program honorees. "I've learned that sometimes the simplest act, like sitting bedside with a patient, holding their hand and encouraging them to stay strong, can make a life-altering impact, and it's moments like those that have defined my career as a nurse."

The return of this campaign is an extension of the brand's ongoing commitment to the nurse and healthcare communities. As part of its nurse advocacy efforts, CeraVe launched a scholarship program with Her Campus this year to help support the future generation of nurses, giving away $50,000 for nursing education. Nursing students were eligible to submit an essay through Her Campus and ten students were selected for a $5,000 scholarship, which are also being announced during National Nurses Week.

CeraVe also offers an online community for nurses to come together for personal and professional empowerment and to be reminded of small self-care habits that can go a long way. Nurses can join this online community to stay in touch with the brand by joining the Shift Change: Nurse Essentials Facebook group.

As a brand rooted in the medical community, CeraVe is proud to offer affordable and effective therapeutic skincare products to help equip healthcare professionals improve patient outcomes in skincare. The full CeraVe portfolio is formulated with an exclusive combination of ceramides 1, 3 and 6-II that are essential to restoring and maintaining the skin's natural barrier. For more information on CeraVe and Heroes Behind the Masks, visit the brand at www.cerave.com and on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

