Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Election of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX: WEF) ("Western" or the "Company") announces the following voting results in respect of the election of directors at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held today:

Western Forest Products Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Western Forest Products Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Name of Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Laura A. Cillis 217,449,423 99.45% 1,211,715 0.55% Donald Demens 218,523,581 99.94% 137,557 0.06% Randy Krotowski 215,848,731 98.71% 2,812,407 1.29% Fiona MacFarlane 217,645,457 99.54% 1,015,681 0.46% Daniel Nocente 218,133,114 99.76% 528,024 0.24% Cheri Phyfer 217,388,495 99.42% 1,272,643 0.58% Michael T. Waites 218,286,339 99.83% 374,799 0.17% John Williamson 218,454,528 99.91% 206,610 0.09%

The total number of shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 221,825,515, representing 68.15% of the Company's outstanding shares. The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on www.sedar.com.

As part of best governance practices, the Company's Board of Directors has reconstituted its Board Committees as summarized below. All of the members of the Board Committees remain 100% independent.

Audit

Committee Environmental,

Health and Safety

Committee Management Resource

and Compensation

Committee Nominating and

Corporate Governance

Committee Laura A. Cillis

(Chair) Randy Krotowski

(Chair) Daniel Nocente

(Chair) John Williamson

(Chair) Randy Krotowski Cheri Phyfer Cheri Phyfer Laura A. Cillis Daniel Nocente John Williamson John Williamson Fiona Macfarlane



Fiona Macfarlane











About Western Forest Products Inc.

Western is an integrated forest products company building a margin-focused log and lumber business to compete successfully in global softwood markets. With operations and employees located primarily on the coast of British Columbia and Washington State, Western is a premier supplier of high-value, specialty forest products to worldwide markets. Western has a lumber capacity in excess of 1.0 billion board feet from seven sawmills and four remanufacturing facilities. The Company sources timber from its private lands, long-term licenses, First Nations arrangements, and market purchases. Western supplements its production through a wholesale program providing customers with a comprehensive range of specialty products.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Western Forest Products Inc.