WASHINGTON JUSTICE AND MCDONALD'S TEAM UP TO SERVE THE DC AND MARYLAND REGION THROUGH NEW PARTNERSHIP

McDonald's to activate at local Washington Justice events and provide fans with exclusive opportunities throughout the 2022 season

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Justice are proud to announce a multi-year partnership with McDonald's beginning with the 2022 Overwatch League season. Through this partnership, the Justice and McDonald's will collaborate on a number of initiatives to engage local Overwatch fans in the DMV. Over the course of the 2022 season, McDonald's will sponsor a sweepstakes where two grand prize winners will receive exclusive prizes including a McDonald's Arch Card, Justice and Logitech gaming gear, and the opportunity to 1v1 a Justice player on Overwatch 2. Ten secondary winners will receive a McDonald's Arch Card as well as a VIP Ticket to a Washington Justice watch party.

"McDonald's is a globally admired company synonymous with excellence, and we are very proud to be partnering with them for the upcoming season" said Mark Ein, owner of the Washington Justice. "McDonald's has built one of the most recognizable and innovative global brands and their support of our franchise, along with the unique opportunities it will provide to our fans here in the DMV, is a true testament to the explosive growth of esports and the appeal of the Overwatch League."

In addition to collaborating on a season-long sweepstakes, the partnership will feature facility branding integration at the Justice's headquarters located in Penn Quarter, as well as on site giveaways for fans in attendance at watch parties throughout the 2022 season. The Justice will also support McDonald's HBCU esports industry event slated to take place in the fall of 2022.

"We are extremely thankful for the opportunity to partner with The Washington Justice on both the upcoming sweepstakes and McDonald's HBCU NetWORK event," said Craig B. Welburn, president of McDonald's Capital Business Unit. "We look forward to bringing more opportunities to Justice fans in the near future and we wish the best of luck to the Washington Justice on their upcoming season… we know they will come out as champions!"

Through this partnership, the Justice and McDonald's are excited to bring unique opportunities to local fans, as we look forward to the start of the Overwatch League season on May 5th and welcome fans to our first match on May 7th vs. Toronto Defiant at 3:00 pm. More information on tickets can be found at eventbrite.com/o/washington-justice-23434178960

About The Washington Justice

Established in 2018, The Washington Justice is one of 20 teams competing in the Overwatch League and participates in the South Atlantic division. Owned by businessman and entrepreneur Mark Ein of Washington Esports Ventures, the organization has deep roots in the Washington, DC community with ownership stakes in a wide range of businesses, leadership in many charitable and civic organizations and ownership of other sports properties including the Citi Open tennis tournament and the Washington Kastles World TeamTennis team. The Washington Justice is the exclusive Overwatch franchise for Virginia, Maryland, and Washington DC.

For more information about Washington Justice, visit washington-justice.com or follow the team on Twitter @WashJustice, Instagram @WashJustice or like Washington Justice on Facebook at Facebook.com/WashJustice.

About McDonalds

McDonald's USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to nearly 25 million customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by businessmen and women. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and Facebook. www.facebook.com/mcdonalds.

Washington Justice Contact: Arina Wu

Phone: (949) 292 - 1128

Email: arina@washington-justice.com

McDonald's Contact: Shalaya Crummie

Phone: 202-304-4828

Email: shalayacrummie@daviselen.com

