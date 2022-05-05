UScellular reports first quarter 2022 results

2022 guidance reaffirmed

CHICAGO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, UScellular will hold a teleconference on May 6, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. CDT. Listen to the call live via the Events & Presentations page of investors.uscellular.com.

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) reported total operating revenues of $1,010 million for the first quarter of 2022, versus $1,023 million for the same period one year ago. Service revenues totaled $787 million, versus $771 million for the same period a year ago. Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $49 million and $0.57, respectively, for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $60 million and $0.69, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

"UScellular's first quarter results showed growth in retail service revenue, driven by the positive impact of ARPU," said Laurent Therivel, UScellular President and CEO. "We continue to focus on our growth areas of the business, which include prepaid, business and government, and fixed wireless. Fixed wireless gross additions increased year-over-year, and momentum continues to build in our tower business, which produced double-digit revenue growth for the first quarter.

"I continue to be impressed with the hard work and dedication of our associates, and I'd like to thank all of them for their contributions this quarter."

2022 Estimated Results

UScellular's current estimates of full-year 2022 results are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of May 5, 2022 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. UScellular undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.



Previous Current (Dollars in millions)



Service revenues $3,100-$3,200 Unchanged Adjusted OIBDA1 $750-$900 Unchanged Adjusted EBITDA1 $925-$1,075 Unchanged Capital expenditures $700-$800 Unchanged

The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2022 estimated results, UScellular has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, UScellular believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, UScellular is unable to provide such guidance.







Actual Results

2022 Estimated

Results

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

Year Ended

December 31, 2021 (Dollars in millions)









Net income (GAAP) N/A

$ 52

$ 160 Add back:









Income tax expense N/A

32

20 Income before income taxes (GAAP) $65-$215

$ 84

$ 180 Add back:









Interest expense 135

33

175 Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 710

171

678 EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $910-$1,060

$ 288

$ 1,033 Add back or deduct:









(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 15

2

23 (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net —

(1)

(2) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $925-$1,075

$ 289

$ 1,054 Deduct:









Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 170

45

179 Interest and dividend income 5

1

6 Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1 $750-$900

$ 243

$ 869





1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. UScellular does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of UScellular's operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of UScellular's financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for March 31, 2022, can be found on UScellular's website at investors.uscellular.com.

Stock Repurchase

During the first quarter of 2022, UScellular repurchased 363,821 of its Common Shares for $10 million.

About UScellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides a comprehensive range of wireless products and services, excellent customer support, and a high-quality network to customers with 4.8 million retail connections in 21 states. The Chicago-based company had 4,800 full- and part-time associates as of March 31, 2022. At the end of the first quarter of 2022, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. owned 83 percent of UScellular. For more information about UScellular, visit uscellular.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: intense competition; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; USM's smaller scale relative to larger competitors; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms; the ability to obtain access to adequate radio spectrum to meet current or anticipated future needs, including participation in FCC auctions; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or churn rates; advances in technology; impacts of costs, integration problems or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties or wireless spectrum licenses and/or expansion of UScellular's businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; uncertainties in UScellular's future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on UScellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments; the state and federal regulatory environment; pending and future litigation; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; potential conflicts of interests between TDS and UScellular; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; the impact, duration and severity of public health emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of UScellular's Form 10-K, as updated by any UScellular Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K.

For more information about UScellular, visit: www.uscellular.com

United States Cellular Corporation Summary Operating Data (Unaudited) As of or for the Quarter Ended 3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021 Retail Connections

















Postpaid

















Total at end of period 4,335,000

4,380,000

4,391,000

4,399,000

4,406,000 Gross additions 126,000

165,000

145,000

141,000

143,000 Feature phones 2,000

3,000

2,000

3,000

3,000 Smartphones 89,000

122,000

103,000

98,000

101,000 Connected devices 35,000

40,000

40,000

40,000

39,000 Net additions (losses) (44,000)

(12,000)

(8,000)

(6,000)

(6,000) Feature phones (10,000)

(7,000)

(7,000)

(7,000)

(9,000) Smartphones (26,000)

5,000

2,000

6,000

6,000 Connected devices (8,000)

(10,000)

(3,000)

(5,000)

(3,000) ARPU1,2 $ 49.71

$ 48.62

$ 48.12

$ 47.74

$ 47.65 ARPA1,3 $ 129.93

$ 127.14

$ 125.99

$ 125.25

$ 125.25 Churn rate4 1.30%

1.35%

1.15%

1.11%

1.12% Handsets 1.10%

1.10%

0.95%

0.88%

0.92% Connected devices 2.70%

3.08%

2.59%

2.69%

2.53% Prepaid

















Total at end of period 495,000

513,000

518,000

507,000

496,000 Gross additions 55,000

63,000

74,000

65,000

62,000 Net additions (losses) (18,000)

(5,000)

11,000

10,000

(3,000) ARPU2 $ 34.59

$ 34.53

$ 35.05

$ 35.64

$ 35.25 Churn rate4 4.84%

4.39%

4.09%

3.66%

4.37% Market penetration at end of period

















Consolidated operating population 32,370,000

32,127,000

31,865,000

31,493,000

31,493,000 Consolidated operating penetration5 15%

15%

16%

16%

16% Capital expenditures (millions) $ 137

$ 321

$ 185

$ 148

$ 125 Total cell sites in service 6,899

6,898

6,857

6,819

6,802 Owned towers 4,310

4,301

4,274

4,278

4,270

1 Q3 2021 Postpaid ARPU and ARPA amounts exclude $9 million of postpaid revenue related to an out-of-period error recorded in that quarter. 2 Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:

- Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.

- Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections. 3 Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period. 4 Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period. 5 Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.

United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

2022 vs. 2021 (Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)









Operating revenues









Service $ 787

$ 771

2% Equipment sales 223

252

(12)% Total operating revenues 1,010

1,023

(1)%











Operating expenses









System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion reported below) 185

185

– Cost of equipment sold 257

275

(6)% Selling, general and administrative 325

305

6% Depreciation, amortization and accretion 171

170

1% (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 2

5

(69)% (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net (1)

(1)

(5)% Total operating expenses 939

939

–











Operating income 71

84

(15)%











Investment and other income (expense)









Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 45

42

7% Interest and dividend income 1

2

(46)% Interest expense (33)

(39)

14% Total investment and other income (expense) 13

5

N/M











Income before income taxes 84

89

(6)% Income tax expense 32

27

19% Net income 52

62

(17)% Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax 3

2

53% Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders $ 49

$ 60

(18)%











Basic weighted average shares outstanding 86

86

– Basic earnings per share attributable to UScellular shareholders $ 0.57

$ 0.70

(18)%











Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 87

88

(1)% Diluted earnings per share attributable to UScellular shareholders $ 0.57

$ 0.69

(17)%

N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021 (Dollars in millions)





Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 52

$ 62 Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities





Depreciation, amortization and accretion 171

170 Bad debts expense 25

7 Stock-based compensation expense 7

6 Deferred income taxes, net 22

23 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (45)

(42) Distributions from unconsolidated entities 19

22 (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 2

5 (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net (1)

(1) Other operating activities 1

(1) Changes in assets and liabilities from operations





Accounts receivable 15

4 Equipment installment plans receivable —

(18) Inventory (4)

7 Accounts payable (62)

(86) Customer deposits and deferred revenues 9

7 Accrued taxes 130

3 Accrued interest 10

9 Other assets and liabilities (40)

(53) Net cash provided by operating activities 311

124







Cash flows from investing activities





Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (150)

(133) Cash paid for licenses (561)

(1,256) Cash received from divestitures and exchanges 1

1 Net cash used in investing activities (710)

(1,388)







Cash flows from financing activities





Issuance of long-term debt 625

492 Repayment of long-term debt (126)

— Issuance of short-term debt 60

— Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments —

(1) Repurchase of Common Shares (10)

(2) Payment of debt issuance costs (1)

(1) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (1)

(1) Other financing activities (3)

(2) Net cash provided by financing activities 544

485







Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 145

(779)







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Beginning of period 199

1,291 End of period $ 344

$ 512

United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

ASSETS









March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 (Dollars in millions)





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 300

$ 156 Accounts receivable, net 1,020

1,046 Inventory, net 177

173 Prepaid expenses 63

58 Income taxes receivable —

123 Other current assets 51

49 Total current assets 1,611

1,605







Assets held for sale 15

18







Licenses 4,677

4,088







Investments in unconsolidated entities 465

439







Property, plant and equipment, net 2,576

2,606







Operating lease right-of-use assets 952

959







Other assets and deferred charges 579

626







Total assets $ 10,875

$ 10,341

United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Current liabilities





Current portion of long-term debt $ 6

$ 3 Accounts payable 281

360 Customer deposits and deferred revenues 200

191 Accrued taxes 34

33 Accrued compensation 42

83 Short-term operating lease liabilities 131

129 Other current liabilities 179

104 Total current liabilities 873

903







Deferred liabilities and credits





Deferred income tax liability, net 696

674 Long-term operating lease liabilities 882

889 Other deferred liabilities and credits 583

573







Long-term debt, net 3,220

2,728







Noncontrolling interests with redemption features 12

11







Equity





UScellular shareholders' equity





Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $1.00 per share 88

88 Additional paid-in capital 1,685

1,678 Treasury shares (77)

(68) Retained earnings 2,897

2,849 Total UScellular shareholders' equity 4,593

4,547







Noncontrolling interests 16

16







Total equity 4,609

4,563







Total liabilities and equity $ 10,875

$ 10,341

United States Cellular Corporation Financial Measures and Reconciliations (Unaudited) Free Cash Flow



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021 (Dollars in millions)





Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP) $ 311

$ 124 Less: Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment 150

133 Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1 $ 161

$ (9)





1 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which UScellular believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment.

