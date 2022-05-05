News Leaders Statement on Death of Ukrainian TV Journalist Oleksandr Makhov

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Jen Judson, President of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, President of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on the death of Ukrainian journalist Oleksandr Makhov who was recognized Thursday in remarks by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

NATIONAL PRESS CLUB LOGO. (PRNewsFoto/NATIONAL PRESS CLUB) (PRNewsfoto/National Press Club) (PRNewswire)

"The number of journalists in Ukraine continues to be diminished as a result of Russian aggression with the loss of well-known television reporter Oleksandr Makhov. Makhov worked for Ukraine TV and Ukraine 24, but he was serving in the Ukrainian army at the time of his death. His unit was struck by Russian shelling while in the Kharkiv region. Makhov volunteered to serve at the time of the Russian invasion. He had also served briefly after Russia invaded in 2014. Between conflicts he could regularly be seen as an on-air television reporter. Journalists are generally considered to be citizens when they are not serving in the armed forces and so firing upon journalists is considered a war crime. In this case, Makhov was part of a military unit and so his loss is not a war crime in the conventional sense. Still, his loss represents the 13th journalist killed in this conflict and, sadly, he will not be returning to report after the conflict concludes."

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. The Club has 3,000 members representing nearly every major journalism organization and is a leading voice for Press Freedom in the United States and worldwide.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire civic engagement.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534 for the National Press Club

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Press Club