Ketamine Wellness Centers (KWC) Introduces NAD+ Infusion Therapy

GILBERT, Ariz., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ketamine Wellness Centers (KWC) , the largest ketamine therapy provider in the U.S. and a subsidiary of Delic Holdings Corp ("Delic" or the "Company") (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF) (FRA: 6X0), today announced the introduction of NAD+ infusion therapy at six of its clinic locations—Jacksonville, Houston, Salt Lake City, Dallas, Las Vegas and Tucson—beginning May 9 with plans to expand nationwide. This therapy is administered intravenously or intramuscularly (IM) and has the potential to boost natural energy stores and immunity, brain and DNA function, and cell communication when a patient is successfully treated, along with enhancing the process of healing chronic conditions such as depression, PTSD and anxiety.

Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) is a critical molecule that not only helps convert food to energy, but also plays a crucial role in maintaining proper cell health. As a person ages, a decline in NAD+ levels may negatively impact the individual's health and susceptibility to age-related diseases. There is also evidence that NAD+ therapy supports the creation of new cells, neuropathways, and networks in the brains of adults which can support a patient's recovery from various mental health conditions.

KWC's NAD+ treatments are only offered under rigorous clinical supervision in controlled settings. All programs undergo frequent quality assurance evaluations and comply with the highest standards of care and all recommended guidelines. KWC is dedicated to providing affordable and personalized mental health treatments throughout its vast network of ketamine clinics, allowing it to serve thousands of patients in nine states.

"At KWC we are committed to building on our holistic approach to mental health wellness and pursuing the most effective and suitable treatments to address our patients' needs," said Kevin Nicholson, CEO of KWC and Chief Operating Officer for Delic. "The introduction of NAD+ infusion therapy to our clinics is a strong complement to ketamine therapy and has benefits for their mental and physical well-being. Moving forward, we are excited to explore new methods of treatments that may support our patients even further on their journey."

About Ketamine Wellness Centers

Ketamine Wellness Centers (KWC) is the largest ketamine therapy provider in the United States with 13 clinic locations serving communities across nine states. Since 2011 KWC has been a trusted leader in bringing IV ketamine therapy into mainstream health care. KWC has provided over 60,000 treatments to clinically eligible patients, from young adults to seniors, in addition to developing specialized programs for veterans and first responders. The KWC team, including a core group of physicians, psychologists, clinicians, and executives, is dedicated to providing value-based, personalized, clinically controlled ketamine infusion care for people suffering from treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, PTSD, OCD and chronic pain. KWC's scalable business and treatment model is designed for further rapid expansion along with breakthrough innovations in effective therapies and services.

About Delic Corp

Delic is a leader in new medicines and treatments for a modern world, improving access to health benefits across the country and reframing the conversation on psychedelics. The company owns and operates an umbrella of related businesses, including the largest chain of psychedelic wellness clinics in the country, Ketamine Wellness Centers; the only licensed entity by Health Canada to exclusively focus on research and development of psilocybin vaporization technology, Delic Labs; the premier psychedelic wellness event, Meet Delic; and trusted media and e-commerce platforms Reality Sandwich and Delic Radio. Delic is backed by a team of industry and cannabis veterans and a diverse network, whose mission is to provide education, research, high-quality products, and effective treatment options to the masses.

