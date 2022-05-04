Business Architecture Guild® Releases BIZBOK® Guide v11.0

BIZBOK® Guide v11.0 includes significant updates to help organizations leverage and scale the value of business architecture to accelerate strategy execution

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Architecture Guild®, an international community of business architecture practitioners, announced today that A Guide to the Business Architecture Body of Knowledge® (BIZBOK® Guide) v11.0 is now available.

Recognized as the primary resource for business architecture, the BIZBOK contains a collection of formal principles, guidelines and best practices. As demand for business architecture rapidly expands, the BIZBOK helps organizations maximize business architecture's value to successfully execute a wide range of business strategies.

The BIZBOK® Guide is a Guild member benefit that evolves on an annual basis. Now in its 11th year of use, the latest updates reflect advancements that enable leaders to address real-world challenges and deliver measurable business value with a proven framework. Highlights include:

Refined the Strategy Execution Framework™ to clarify and streamline end-to-end strategy execution, an area where many organizations continue to struggle

Enhanced industry reference model content for financial services, healthcare, insurance, government, manufacturing and transportation that furthers rapid cross-industry adoption

A new industry reference model section for the telecommunication industry, allowing telecoms to expedite their ability to capitalize on business architecture

Formalization of the relationship between business architecture and business process management, maximizing an organization's ability to leverage the collective value of these widely deployed disciplines

Evolution of dynamic rules-based routing (DRBR), a streamlined approach to formalizing, modeling and automating business processes in dynamic business environments populated by knowledge workers

Addition of a new financial services industry case study on business architecture's role in design reviews

Updated best practices for capability, value stream and stakeholder mapping to allow practitioners to expand and streamline business architecture's value across various business scenarios

According to William Ulrich, Guild President and Co-founder, "Guild members from multiple industries and organizations drive and apply BIZBOK updates. We are grateful to the many practitioners who contributed to this latest release."

About the Business Architecture Guild®

The Business Architecture Guild® is an international, not-for-profit, member-based association that provides valuable resources to business architecture practitioners and others interested in the field. The Business Architecture Guild® is the source for A Guide to the Business Architecture Body of Knowledge® (BIZBOK® Guide) and exclusive provider of the Certified Business Architect® certification program.

