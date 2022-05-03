SAP Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

WALLDORF, Germany, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP), the market leader in enterprise application software, today announced the participation of its executives at the following events.

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

07.30 pm – 10.30 pm CEST

06.30 pm – 09.30 pm BST

01.30 pm – 04.30 pm EDT

10.30 am – 01.30 pm PDT Sapphire 2022 Financial Analyst Conference

Orlando, Florida, USA



Members of the Executive Board of SAP SE will present updates on strategy, go-to-market success, technology and financial model at the SAP Sapphire Financial Analyst Conference in Orlando. Tuesday, May 24, 2022

05.15 pm – 06.00 pm CEST

04.15 pm – 05.00 pm BST

11.15 pm – 12.00 pm EDT

08.15 pm – 09.00 pm PDT dbAccess German Corporate Conference 2022

Frankfurt, Germany



Luka Mucic, CFO and member of the SAP Executive Board will speak at the event. Wednesday, June 8, 2022

10.30 pm – 11:15 pm CEST

09:30 pm – 10.15 am BST

04:30 pm – 05.15 pm EDT

01:30 pm – 02:15 pm PDT Bank of America 2022 Global Technology Conference

San Francisco, California, USA



Julia White, Chief Marketing and Solutions Officer and member of the SAP Executive Board will speak at the event.

All events will be webcast and a replay will be made available shortly after the event on the SAP Investor Relations website: https://www.sap.com/investors/en/calendar.html

About SAP

