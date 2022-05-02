Norwegian Cruise Line Celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week By 'Giving Joy' to Educators Across the U.S. and Canada Through its Annual Recognition Program

-Company to Award 100 Teachers with a Cruise Aboard Its Newest Groundbreaking Ship Norwegian Prima and Three Grand Prize Winners with $25,000, $15,000 and $10,000 for Their School-

-Norwegian's Giving Joy™ Contest is Now Open and Accepting Nominations at nclgivingjoy.com from May 2 to June 3, 2022-

MIAMI, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week (May 2 – 6, 2022) and the countless devoted educators across North America, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, today announced the relaunch of its award-winning Norwegian's Giving Joy™ recognition program, which provides educators with free cruises and a chance to win up to $25,000 for their schools.

The annual program designed to highlight the connection between travel and education and to recognize teachers for their unwavering dedication to inspiring students every day, has awarded 130 teachers across the U.S. and Canada with free cruises and over $185,000 to schools since 2019. This year, 100 teachers will win an exclusive sailing aboard the Cruise Line's newest groundbreaking ship, Norwegian Prima, during the inaugural five-day sailing from Galveston, Texas from October 27 – 31, 2022.

"We're so proud to celebrate educators, the unsung heroes of our communities, with our Norwegian's Giving Joy program," said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. "After receiving more than 46,000 nominations and over one million votes within the first year of this contest, we knew this was a worthy cause that is near and dear to people's hearts. Teachers are tenacious, they are inspiring, and more than anything, they are dream makers."

The month-long campaign runs from May 2 through June 3, 2022. Norwegian Cruise Line is encouraging nominations of certified or accredited teachers in the U.S. and Canada who strive to bring joy into their classrooms and inspire their students day-in and day-out. The top 100 educators with the most votes will be one of the first to sail aboard Norwegian Prima from Texas in October. In addition, the top three grand prize winners will receive an additional seven-day voyage for two from the U.S. or Canada, as well as a $25,000, $15,000 and $10,000 donation respectively for their school.

Ashley Steadman, educator at Maynard Evans High School in Orlando, Fla. and second place winner of the 2021 Norwegian's Giving Joy campaign said, "Norwegian Cruise Line made me feel appreciated throughout the entire Giving Joy experience. With the prize money, our Student Government Association has been able to organize student engagements throughout the year, creating a stronger sense of community and pride for our students and staff."

Sommer continued, "Educators, like travel, leave a lasting impression on us. They help shape who we are and expand our horizons. Norwegian's Giving Joy campaign brings to light the importance of travel as a powerful means of education. Travel broadens our perspective and encourages us to discover, adapt and accept new cultures and experiences. We cannot wait to celebrate the next class of deserving Giving Joy winners aboard the highly anticipated Norwegian Prima this fall."

To nominate a beloved teacher, to vote and for the contest terms and conditions, please visit www.nclgivingjoy.com.

For more information about the Norwegian Cruise Line or to book a cruise, please visit www.ncl.com or call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or contact a travel professional. For Norwegian Prima's press kit and assets, click here.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 55 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionized the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, its fleet of 17 contemporary ships sail to over 300 of the world's most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company's private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize. Norwegian Cruise Line not only provides superior guest service from land to sea, but also offers a wide variety of award-winning entertainment and dining options as well as a range of accommodations across the fleet, including solo traveler staterooms, club balcony suites, spa-suites and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company's ship-within-a-ship concept. For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com. For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the NCL Newsroom and follow Norwegian Cruise Line on Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter @CruiseNorwegian.

