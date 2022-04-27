TacoTime Introduces New Impossible Nacho Burrito

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TacoTime® (www.TacoTime.com), known for serving freshly prepared, home-style Mexican fare, is offering a new option with the Impossible™ Nacho Burrito which will be available for a limited time in stores until July 26.

Limited Time Burrito Brings the Impossible to the Table!

The Impossible™ Nacho Burrito features Impossible™ Meat Made From Plants, Black Beans, Cheese Sauce, Jalapeños, Sour Cream, Homemade Salsa Fresca and Tortilla Strips.

"We are thrilled to feature a new item on our menu during the spring and summer months," said Kim Heath, senior director of marketing for Kahala Brands®, parent company of TacoTime®. "With more and more customers craving new and exciting protein options, our Impossible Nacho Burrito delivers just that and offers the same satisfying and flavor-filled experience TacoTime is known for!"

The Impossible™ Nacho Burrito is available at our participating US TacoTime® locations, and excludes Western Washington, E. Wenatchee, Grant and Chelan counties. Please visit www.TacoTime.com to learn more.

About TacoTime®

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., TacoTime® has been an industry leader in quality quick-service Mexican food for over 60 years. Founded in 1960, TacoTime® has over 200 franchised restaurants across the U.S. and Canada. In 2003, TacoTime® became part of Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in over 30 countries.

