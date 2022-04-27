SafeGuard Cyber Appoints Enterprise Security Veteran Paul von Autenried as Board Advisor

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeGuard Cyber, the leading provider of security and compliance solutions for today's communication-based threats, today announced the appointment of Paul von Autenried as Board Advisor. As the former Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Bristol Myers Squibb, von Autenried brings a wealth of experience and expertise in security operations, strategy, and technology development.

"Paul is a well-respected leader with an incredible background in enterprise technology innovation and cybersecurity, and we are delighted to have him join us as a new Board Advisor," said Chris Lehman, CEO of SafeGuard Cyber. "Paul knows better than anyone how important it is that enterprises evolve to meet the new security and compliance challenges posed by digital communications channels, and we look forward to his strategic insight and guidance as we continue to drive growth, as the leading provider of these solutions."

"I am very impressed with SafeGuard Cyber's leadership team and its unique technology platform, which is the first to provide uniform security and compliance solutions which go far beyond email by protecting the many diverse communications channels that employees and executives now use on a regular basis," said von Autenried. "I look forward to working with them to position the company for a leading role in this digital transformation."

Von Autenried is a seasoned technology executive with over three decades of experience in information technology and cybersecurity at Fortune 500 companies. As a former member of the senior executive leadership team of Bristol Myers Squibb, von Autenried led the company's Information Technology function, where he focused on leveraging information technology and digital innovation to accelerate the company's strategy and business model transformation. Additionally, he is a member of the board of directors of Quickbase, a Boston, Mass.-based software company held by Vista Equity Partners, a member of the Board of Trustees of the Penn Medicine Princeton Healthcare System, a member of the President's Leadership Council at Stevens Institute of Technology, and an advisor to IntelePeer.

Throughout his experiences in domestic and international high-tech, consumer packaged goods, and biopharmaceuticals companies, von Autenried's career has been focused on strategically leveraging information technology and digital innovation to drive superior performance. Prior to his role at Bristol Myers Squibb, von Autenried held positions with Kraft General Foods, Hewlett-Packard, and IBM.

SafeGuard Cyber provides the only comprehensive technology solution for addressing cybersecurity threats and compliance risks across the modern cloud workplace. The company's patented and award-winning Natural Language Understanding technology analyzes and correlates conversations across 30 communication channels and 52 languages, including collaboration, social, chat, messaging, and conference platforms, in order to detect and prevent communication-based threats like social engineering, and avoid compliance problems. SafeGuard Cyber adds a vital layer of cybersecurity protection by thwarting attacks early in the kill chain before they can impact a company's network. By stopping attacks at the social engineering stage, companies can prevent data breaches, ransomware, invoice fraud, and many other threats.

SafeGuard Cyber has been recognized by several industry groups and publications and was named one of Cybercrime Magazine's "10 Hot Cybersecurity Channels to Watch in 2021." The company also received eight 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence awards by Cybersecurity Insiders and the "SaaS Security Solution of the Year" award in 2021 from the Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards.

About SafeGuard Cyber

SafeGuard Cyber provides security and compliance for human connections so enterprises can trust modern communications. With patented Natural Language Understanding technology, our security solutions deliver comprehensive visibility, detection, and response to threats across the disparate communication methods used by today's digitally enabled businesses. In addition, cloud-based machine learning provides compliance solutions for governance and policy enforcement that empower customers to communicate through modern apps and social networking. Learn more at www.safeguardcyber.com .

