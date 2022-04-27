REGENXBIO to Host Conference Call on May 4 to Discuss First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Recent Operational Highlights

REGENXBIO to Host Conference Call on May 4 to Discuss First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Recent Operational Highlights

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and recent operational highlights.

To access the live call by phone, dial (855) 422-8964 (domestic) or (210) 229-8819 (international) and enter the passcode 5581898. To access a live or recorded webcast of the call, please visit the Investors section of the REGENXBIO website at www.regenxbio.com. The recorded webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

About REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates in multiple therapeutic areas.

Contacts:

Dana Cormack

Corporate Communications

dcormack@regenxbio.com

Investors:

Chris Brinzey

ICR Westwicke

339-970-2843

chris.brinzey@westwicke.com

(PRNewsfoto/REGENXBIO Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE REGENXBIO Inc.