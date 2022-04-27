Procare Solutions and Learning Beyond Paper Announce New, All-Digital Curriculum for Child Care Centers 

New Curriculum Offering Integrates with Procare, Saving Money and Hours of Time Creating Lesson Plans

DENVER, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Procare Solutions, the most widely used child care management software, has teamed up with Learning Beyond Paper, Inc, the leader in digital curriculum, to offer early educators a tool they've been waiting for – an integrated, fully online curriculum program tailored to child care centers.

Procare Early Learning powered by Learning Beyond Paper is an all-new, all-digital curriculum specifically designed to meet the unique needs of educating children from infancy through pre-kindergarten.

It integrates Learning Beyond Paper's early childhood curriculum, which was designed by educators with decades of combined experience, into the Procare platform, making it easier and less time-consuming for busy teachers and administrators to provide high-quality education.

With Procare Early Learning powered by Learning Beyond Paper, child care centers can:

Equip teachers with state-of-the-art online curriculum at their fingertips

Dramatically reduce the amount of time spent on lesson planning each week

Offer children a high-quality, developmentally appropriate curriculum

Save money with this cost-efficient solution that's integrated with Procare

The integration with Procare makes this curriculum program easy to use. New content, training and tools arrive automatically! It's designed so teachers of all experience levels can understand it easily.

"For too long, paper-based curriculum programs have failed to meet the specific needs of child care centers and the age groups they serve," said JoAnn Kintzel, CEO of Procare Solutions. "By working together to integrate this digital curriculum, Procare and Learning Beyond Paper further our missions of supporting early childhood educators and providing high-quality education to young children."

"Offering a fully integrated curriculum solution for child care providers is a game changer for our industry," said Peter Smith, CEO of Learning Beyond Paper, Inc. "Teachers gain immediate access to the tools they need to be successful and ensure children are kindergarten ready."

It saves tremendous amounts of money and time – up to five hours a week! – and there's no need to buy expensive books and binders that quickly become outdated and need to be replaced.

Procare, which is used by two out of three child care businesses that use center management software, is the only solution that can deliver the entire early childhood education ecosystem of lesson planning and lesson delivery within the classroom, as well as assessment and family engagement. Being able to do all these vital functions within one platform simplifies classroom management and planning.

This curriculum can be used in ALL child care center classrooms, with 52 weeks of lesson plans and more than 4,000 daily activities for infants, toddlers, preschoolers and pre-kindergarteners. Learning areas include STEAM, language and literacy, physical development, cognitive, music and movement as well as interactive reading. Plus, teachers get tips and tools they can use in real time.

To learn more, visit procaresoftware.com/curriculum.

About Procare Software

For more than 30 years, Procare Solutions has been the leading provider of child care management software, family engagement, integrated payment processing, technology and services. The company supports nearly 37,000 child care centers, preschools, daycares, afterschool programs, camps and related facilities with comprehensive software that has the power to manage every aspect of their business, enrich classroom and family interactions, and automate the payment process. Procare offers web-based, on-premises and cloud hosting solutions, and supports customers of all sizes from single-center operations to complex multinational enterprises. For more information, please visit www.procaresoftware.com.

About Learning Beyond Paper, Inc.:

Learning Beyond Paper, Inc. brings immersive, affordable, equity-focused curriculum and training solutions to early learning providers worldwide. LBP's curriculum for infants through pre-kindergarten is 100 percent online and includes everything teachers and administrators need at their fingertips, plus access to professional development. Visit LearningBeyondPaper.com or on social media at @learningbeyondpaper.

