General Dynamics Reports First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

- Net earnings of $730 million on revenue of $9.4 billion
- Diluted EPS of $2.61, up 5.2% year over year
- Cash from operating activities of $2 billion
- Highest Aerospace backlog in more than a decade
RESTON, Va., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today reported first-quarter 2022 net earnings of $730 million on revenue of $9.4 billion. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $2.61, a 5.2% increase from the year-ago quarter.
"Aerospace backlog grew for the fifth consecutive quarter, driven by continued strong Gulfstream demand, while operating discipline and growth in aviation services increased the group's margins," said Phebe N. Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer. "Our defense segments delivered solid performance on key programs across the portfolios."
Cash
Net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter totaled $2 billion, or 270% of net earnings. The company invested $141 million in capital expenditures, paid $330 million in dividends, and used $294 million to repurchase shares, ending the quarter with $2.9 billion in cash and equivalents on hand.
Backlog
Orders remained strong across the company with a consolidated book-to-bill ratio, defined as orders divided by revenue, of 1-to-1 for the quarter. In addition to company-wide backlog of $87.2 billion, estimated potential contract value, representing management's estimate of additional value in unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options, was $41.8 billion. Total estimated contract value, the sum of all backlog components, was $129 billion.
Aerospace backlog grew $1.3 billion in the quarter to $17.6 billion, up 8.1%.
Significant awards in the quarter for the three defense segments included a contract with a maximum potential value of $4.5 billion over 10 years from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency to provide hybrid cloud services and information technology design, engineering, and operations and sustainment services; a contract with a maximum potential value of $660 million from the Environmental Protection Agency for managed application, information, networking, enterprise and security services; $340 million from the U.S. Army to produce Stryker maneuver short-range air defense (M-SHORAD) vehicles; $325 million from the Army to upgrade Abrams main battle tanks; $260 million from the U.S. Navy to provide maintenance and repair services for an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer and a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship; $235 million from the Army to provide spare parts, inventory management and support services for the Stryker wheeled combat vehicle program; $230 million to produce Piranha armored combat vehicles for Switzerland; and $260 million for several key classified contracts.
About General Dynamics
Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $38.5 billion in revenue in 2021. More information is available at www.gd.com.
Certain statements in this press release, including any statements about the company's future operational and financial performance, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "forecasts," "scheduled," "outlook," "estimates," "should" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. Additional information regarding these factors is contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made. The company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.
WEBCAST INFORMATION: General Dynamics will webcast its first-quarter 2022 financial results conference call at 9 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. The webcast will be a listen-only audio event available at www.gd.com. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available by telephone one hour after the end of the call and end on May 4, 2022, at 866-813-9403 (international: +44 204-525-0658); passcode 488214. Charts furnished to investors and securities analysts in connection with General Dynamics' announcement of its financial results are available at www.gd.com.
EXHIBIT A
Three Months Ended
Variance
April 3, 2022
April 4, 2021
$
%
Revenue
$
9,392
$
9,389
$
3
—
%
Operating costs and expenses
(8,484)
(8,451)
(33)
Operating earnings
908
938
(30)
(3.2)
%
Other, net
39
30
9
Interest, net
(98)
(123)
25
Earnings before income tax
849
845
4
0.5
%
Provision for income tax, net
(119)
(137)
18
Net earnings
$
730
$
708
$
22
3.1
%
Earnings per share—basic
$
2.63
$
2.49
$
0.14
5.6
%
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
277.1
284.1
Earnings per share—diluted
$
2.61
$
2.48
$
0.13
5.2
%
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
279.9
285.2
EXHIBIT B
Three Months Ended
Variance
April 3, 2022
April 4, 2021
$
%
Revenue:
Aerospace
$
1,903
$
1,887
$
16
0.8
%
Marine Systems
2,651
2,483
168
6.8
%
Combat Systems
1,675
1,820
(145)
(8.0)
%
Technologies
3,163
3,199
(36)
(1.1)
%
Total
$
9,392
$
9,389
$
3
—
%
Operating earnings:
Aerospace
$
243
$
220
$
23
10.5
%
Marine Systems
211
200
11
5.5
%
Combat Systems
227
244
(17)
(7.0)
%
Technologies
298
306
(8)
(2.6)
%
Corporate
(71)
(32)
(39)
(121.9)
%
Total
$
908
$
938
$
(30)
(3.2)
%
Operating margin:
Aerospace
12.8
%
11.7
%
Marine Systems
8.0
%
8.1
%
Combat Systems
13.6
%
13.4
%
Technologies
9.4
%
9.6
%
Total
9.7
%
10.0
%
EXHIBIT C
(Unaudited)
April 3, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and equivalents
$
2,907
$
1,603
Accounts receivable
3,015
3,041
Unbilled receivables
7,888
8,498
Inventories
5,548
5,340
Other current assets
1,436
1,505
Total current assets
20,794
19,987
Noncurrent assets:
Property, plant and equipment, net
5,450
5,417
Intangible assets, net
1,926
1,978
Goodwill
20,114
20,098
Other assets
2,592
2,593
Total noncurrent assets
30,082
30,086
Total assets
$
50,876
$
50,073
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt
$
1,005
$
1,005
Accounts payable
3,190
3,167
Customer advances and deposits
6,363
6,266
Other current liabilities
3,478
3,540
Total current liabilities
14,036
13,978
Noncurrent liabilities:
Long-term debt
10,491
10,490
Other liabilities
8,335
7,964
Total noncurrent liabilities
18,826
18,454
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock
482
482
Surplus
3,434
3,278
Retained earnings
35,800
35,420
Treasury stock
(19,837)
(19,619)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,865)
(1,920)
Total shareholders' equity
18,014
17,641
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
50,876
$
50,073
EXHIBIT D
Three Months Ended
April 3, 2022
April 4, 2021
Cash flows from operating activities—continuing operations:
Net earnings
$
730
$
708
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
139
136
Amortization of intangible and finance lease right-of-use assets
74
79
Equity-based compensation expense
96
40
Deferred income tax benefit
(106)
(19)
(Increase) decrease in assets, net of effects of business acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
26
(30)
Unbilled receivables
617
52
Inventories
(234)
57
Increase (decrease) in liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions:
Accounts payable
23
(216)
Customer advances and deposits
675
(544)
Other, net
(72)
(260)
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,968
3
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(141)
(134)
Other, net
(6)
3
Net cash used by investing activities
(147)
(131)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(330)
(315)
Purchases of common stock
(294)
(759)
Other, net
107
201
Net cash used by financing activities
(517)
(873)
Net cash used by discontinued operations
—
(12)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents
1,304
(1,013)
Cash and equivalents at beginning of period
1,603
2,824
Cash and equivalents at end of period
$
2,907
$
1,811
EXHIBIT E
Other Financial Information:
April 3, 2022
December 31, 2021
Debt-to-equity (a)
63.8
%
65.2
%
Book value per share (b)
$
64.87
$
63.54
Shares outstanding
277,705,115
277,620,943
First Quarter
2022
2021
Income tax payments, net
$
15
$
33
Company-sponsored research and development (c)
$
107
$
90
Return on sales (d)
7.8
%
7.5
%
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
First Quarter
2022
2021
Free cash flow:
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
1,968
$
3
Capital expenditures
(141)
(134)
Free cash flow (e)
$
1,827
$
(131)
April 3, 2022
December 31, 2021
Net debt:
Total debt
$
11,496
$
11,495
Less cash and equivalents
2,907
1,603
Net debt (f)
$
8,589
$
9,892
(a)
Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as total debt divided by total equity as of the end of the period.
(b)
Book value per share is calculated as total equity divided by total outstanding shares as of the end of the period.
(c)
Includes independent research and development and Aerospace product-development costs.
(d)
Return on sales is calculated as net earnings divided by revenue.
(e)
We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. We believe free cash
(f)
We define net debt as short- and long-term debt (total debt) less cash and equivalents. We believe net debt is a useful
EXHIBIT F
Funded
Unfunded
Total
Estimated
Potential
Contract Value*
Total
First Quarter 2022:
Aerospace
$
17,114
$
501
$
17,615
$
1,829
$
19,444
Marine Systems
27,656
15,258
42,914
4,316
47,230
Combat Systems
12,760
299
13,059
6,298
19,357
Technologies
9,067
4,579
13,646
29,347
42,993
Total
$
66,597
$
20,637
$
87,234
$
41,790
$
129,024
Fourth Quarter 2021:
Aerospace
$
15,878
$
415
$
16,293
$
1,657
$
17,950
Marine Systems
23,678
21,177
44,855
4,271
49,126
Combat Systems
12,584
509
13,093
6,936
20,029
Technologies
9,005
4,348
13,353
26,997
40,350
Total
$
61,145
$
26,449
$
87,594
$
39,861
$
127,455
First Quarter 2021:
Aerospace
$
11,545
$
384
$
11,929
$
2,312
$
14,241
Marine Systems
27,676
22,075
49,751
2,815
52,566
Combat Systems
14,085
143
14,228
9,120
23,348
Technologies
10,003
3,670
13,673
27,530
41,203
Total
$
63,309
$
26,272
$
89,581
$
41,777
$
131,358
*
The estimated potential contract value includes work awarded on unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts
EXHIBIT F-1
EXHIBIT F-2
EXHIBIT G
We received the following significant contract awards during the first quarter of 2022:
Marine Systems:
- $260 from the U.S. Navy to provide maintenance and repair services for an Arleigh Burke-class (DDG-51) guided-missile destroyer and a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship.
- $130 from the Navy for maintenance and modernization work on the USS Hartford, a Los Angeles-class submarine.
- $95 from the Navy for advanced nuclear plant studies (ANPS) in support of the Columbia-class submarine program.
- $75 from the Navy for changes in scope associated with DDG-51 contracts.
Combat Systems:
- $340 from the U.S. Army to produce Stryker maneuver short-range air defense (M-SHORAD) vehicles.
- $325 from the Army to upgrade Abrams battle tanks to the system enhancement package version 3 (SEPv3) configuration.
- $235 from the Army to provide spare parts and inventory management and support services for the Stryker wheeled combat vehicle program.
- $230 to produce Piranha armored combat vehicles for Switzerland.
- $45 to provide laser range finders and repair and management support services for Canadian light armored vehicle (LAV) programs.
Technologies:
- An indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) to provide hybrid cloud services and information technology (IT) design, engineering, and operations and sustainment services. The contract has a maximum potential value of $4.5 billion over 10 years.
- $80 from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for managed application, information, networking, enterprise and security services. The contract has a maximum potential value of $660.
- $260 for several key classified contracts.
- $190 from the U.S. Air Force for the Battlefield Information Collection and Exploitation System (BICES) program to provide intelligence information sharing capabilities and engineering services.
- $40 from the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) for an Identity, Credential and Access Management (ICAM) solution to provide secure identity, access and account management for Department of Defense (DoD) applications. The contract has a maximum potential value of $160.
- $130 to provide flight simulation services for the Army.
- $15 from the U.S. Department of Education to develop the Award Eligibility Determination system. The contract has a maximum potential value of $120.
- $110 to manufacture and deliver hardware in support of the SPY-6 radar program.
- $90 from the Army for computing and communications equipment under the Common Hardware Systems-5 (CHS-5) program.
- $85 from the Army to provide continued software support and engineering for the Warfighter Information Network-Tactical (WIN-T) Increment 2 program.
- $85 from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services in support of the Medicaid Management Information System.
EXHIBIT H
First Quarter
2022
2021
Gulfstream Aircraft Deliveries (units):
Large-cabin aircraft
21
25
Mid-cabin aircraft
4
3
Total
25
28
Aerospace Book-to-Bill:
Orders*
$
3,243
$
2,457
Revenue
1,903
1,887
Book-to-Bill Ratio
1.70x
1.30x
* Does not include customer defaults, liquidated damages, cancellations, foreign exchange fluctuations and other backlog adjustments.
