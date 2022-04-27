Chernoff Newman Names McCament as new CEO

Southeast-based integrated communications agency taps advertising veteran for senior leadership role

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chernoff Newman, a leading integrated marketing communications agency in the Southeast, has appointed advertising veteran Carrie McCament as its new chief executive officer. McCament previously was vice president and executive director of client engagement for Charlotte, North Carolina-based Wray Ward.

Carrie McCament, CEO of Chernoff Newman (PRNewswire)

Chernoff Newman has offices in Charlotte, Columbia and Charleston, South Carolina, and Orlando, Florida, and celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2021.

McCament succeeds Lee Bussell, who was the agency's CEO and chairman since 1998.

"Our 50 years of success has been built upon the diversity of services we offer, which allows us to focus on clients' strategic goals, not just solving a short-term demand," said Bussell. "As we look to expand further across the nation, Carrie will help us achieve this vision. Her national mindset, customer-centric approach and keen intuition drew us to her and will be key in propelling our growth of services and footprint."

McCament has 30+ years of marketing and business development experience with mid-sized and major agencies and holding companies IPG, Omnicron and Publicis. She has led business-building strategies for some of the world's largest and most recognizable brands including Samsung, Bank of America, General Motors, M&M Mars and Hanes.

McCament was chief marketing officer for Brownstein Group, leading the Philadelphia-based agency's brand positioning, marketing and strategic growth initiatives. While at MullenLowe, she directed the country's leading marketing-to-women communications company, Frank About Women/Mullen/IPG. And at Wray Ward, McCament led the client engagement team and helped to deliver year-over-year record-breaking growth in annual client billings and incremental net new revenue.

McCament will also become an equity owner in Chernoff Newman, joining five other shareholders in who serve in executive roles, along with Prolific, an Indianapolis-based growth capital and management consulting firm.

About Chernoff Newman

Chernoff Newman is a fully integrated marketing communications firm, specializing in food and beverage, health care, energy, financial services, insurance, real estate, education, public infrastructure and workforce development. The agency provides advertising, marketing, public relations and crisis management strategies and services across multiple platforms. Offices are in Columbia and Charleston, South Carolina, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Orlando, Florida. Visit us at www.chernoffnewman.com , like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/chernoffnewman and follow us on Twitter and Instagram @chernoffnewman .

