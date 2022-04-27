Alkermes plc Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

— First Quarter Revenues of $278.5 Million Reflect Strong Performance of LYBALVI®, ARISTADA® and VIVITROL® —

— GAAP Loss per Share of $0.22 and Basic and Diluted Non-GAAP Earnings per Share of $0.12 —

— Financial Expectations for 2022 Reiterated —

DUBLIN, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2022.

"Our strong first quarter results reflect continued momentum across the business, and a sharp operational focus that provides a solid foundation to drive further growth of our proprietary products and advance our pipeline of development programs in 2022. As we execute on our launch strategy for LYBALVI®, we are particularly encouraged by early utilization trends and feedback from healthcare providers that underscore LYBALVI's value proposition in the oral antipsychotic market," said Richard Pops, Chief Executive Officer of Alkermes. "With our focus on disciplined allocation of capital, strong corporate governance, and our commitment to long-term profitability targets, we are delivering on our commitment to efficiently drive growth and actively managing the business to create value for our shareholders in 2022 and beyond."

Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 Financial Results

Revenues

- Total revenues for the quarter were $278.5 million, compared to $251.4 million for the same period in the prior year.

- Net sales of proprietary products for the quarter were $171.3 million, compared to $130.0 million for the same period in the prior year.

Net sales of VIVITROL ® were $84.9 million , compared to $74.5 million for the same period in the prior year, representing an increase of approximately 14%.

Net sales of ARISTADA ® i were $72.5 million , compared to $55.4 million for the same period in the prior year, representing an increase of approximately 31%.

Net sales of LYBALVI were $13.9 million , following its commercial launch in October 2021 .

- Manufacturing and royalty revenues for the quarter were $105.2 million, compared to $119.8 million for the same period in the prior year.

Royalty revenues from INVEGA SUSTENNA®/XEPLION®, INVEGA TRINZA®/TREVICTA® and INVEGA HAFYERA® (the long-acting INVEGA products) were $37.1 million , compared to $61.6 million for the same period in the prior year. This includes approximately one month of royalty payments related to sales of the long-acting INVEGA products in the United States (U.S.), compared to three months in the same period in the prior year. This decrease was driven primarily by Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V.'s (Janssen) partial termination of the license agreement related to sales of long-acting INVEGA products in the U.S., which took effect starting in February of 2022.

° In April 2022, the company commenced binding arbitration proceedings related to, among other things, Janssen's partial termination of the license agreement in the U.S. and Janssen's royalty and other obligations under the agreement.

Manufacturing and royalty revenues from RISPERDAL CONSTA ® were $17.4 million , compared to $14.2 million for the same period in the prior year.

Manufacturing and royalty revenues from VUMERITY® were $30.6 million , compared to $13.4 million for the same period in the prior year.

Costs and Expenses

- Total operating expenses for the quarter were $305.1 million, compared to $267.9 million for the same period in the prior year, primarily reflecting increased investment to support the commercial launch of LYBALVI.

Cost of Goods Manufactured and Sold were $55.2 million , compared to $41.0 million for the same period in the prior year.

Research and Development (R&D) expenses were $96.0 million , compared to $92.3 million for the same period in the prior year.

Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expenses were $145.1 million , compared to $125.2 million for the same period in the prior year.

- Other Expense, Net for the quarter included a reduction of $19.1 million in the fair value of contingent consideration related to increased risk of non-payment of certain milestone payments by Baudax Bio, Inc. in light of its disclosures regarding its ability to continue as a going concern.

Profitability

- Net loss according to generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (GAAP) was $35.9 million for the quarter, or a basic and diluted GAAP loss per share of $0.22. This compared to GAAP net loss of $22.4 million, or a basic and diluted GAAP loss per share of $0.14, for the same period in the prior year.

- Non-GAAP net income was $19.6 million for the quarter, or a non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.12. This compared to non-GAAP net income of $17.8 million for the quarter, or a non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.11, for the same period in the prior year.

Balance Sheet

- At March 31, 2022, the company recorded cash, cash equivalents and total investments of $758.7 million, compared to $765.7 million at Dec. 31, 2021. The company's total debt outstanding as of March 31, 2022 was $295.2 million.

"Our first quarter results demonstrate the strength of our proprietary commercial product portfolio and our continued focus on efficient management of our cost structure. We are in a strong financial position to execute on our strategic priorities and work toward achievement of our long-term profitability targets," commented Iain Brown, Chief Financial Officer of Alkermes. "Today, we are reiterating our financial expectations for 2022, as we focus on efficiently driving growth of LYBALVI, ARISTADA and VIVITROL, and advancing our development pipeline."

Financial Expectations for 2022

Alkermes reiterates its financial expectations for 2022, and the assumptions underlying such expectations, as set forth in its press release dated Feb. 16, 2022.

Recent Events:

Oncology

In February 2022 , the company presented new data from the ongoing phase 1/2 ARTISTRY-1 clinical trial for nemvaleukin alfa (nemvaleukin), the company's novel, investigational, engineered interleukin-2 (IL-2) variant immunotherapy, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Genitourinary (GU) Cancers Symposium. The presentation included updated data from the monotherapy arm of ARTISTRY-1 in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC), including patients who were checkpoint inhibitor-pretreated.

In March 2022 , the company presented nemvaleukin data from ARTISTRY-1 in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC) in an oral plenary session at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) 2022 Annual Meeting on Women's Cancer. The company also presented a trial-in-progress poster from the ongoing phase 3 ARTISTRY-7 global study evaluating the efficacy, safety and tolerability of IV nemvaleukin in combination with pembrolizumab compared to investigator's choice chemotherapy in patients with platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer.

Psychiatry

April 2022 , the company presented new research from its psychiatry portfolio at the 2022 Congress of the Schizophrenia International Research Society (SIRS). The presentations included detailed results from the recently completed 3b study that evaluated the effect of LYBALVI compared to olanzapine on body weight in young adult patients (ages 16 to 39; mean age: 26 years) with schizophrenia, schizophreniform disorder or bipolar I disorder who were early in their illness. In, the company presented new research from its psychiatry portfolio at the 2022 Congress of the Schizophrenia International Research Society (SIRS). The presentations included detailed results from the recently completed ENLIGHTEN-Early study of LYBALVI (olanzapine and samidorphan), a phasestudy that evaluated the effect of LYBALVI compared to olanzapine on body weight in young adult patients (ages 16 to 39; mean age: 26 years) with schizophrenia, schizophreniform disorder or bipolar I disorder who were early in their illness.

Other

In April 2022 , the company commenced binding arbitration proceedings related to, among other things, Janssen's partial termination of two license agreements with the company in the U.S. and Janssen's royalty and other obligations under the agreements. Under these agreements, Janssen received access and rights to Alkermes' small particle pharmaceutical compound technology, known as NanoCrystal® Technology, which enabled the development and commercialization of a number of successful products, such as INVEGA SUSTENNA, INVEGA TRINZA, INVEGA HAFYERA and CABENUVA®. Janssen partially terminated these agreements in the United States effective as of February 2022 .

Conference Call

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a fully-integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes information about certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share. These non-GAAP measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Non-GAAP net income (loss) adjusts for certain one-time and non-cash charges by excluding from GAAP results: share-based compensation expense; amortization; depreciation; non-cash net interest expense; change in the fair value of contingent consideration; certain other one-time or non-cash items; and the income tax effect of these reconciling items.

The company's management and board of directors utilize these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the company's performance. The company provides these non-GAAP financial measures of the company's performance to investors because management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed with the company's results under GAAP and the accompanying reconciliations, are useful in identifying underlying trends in ongoing operations. However, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP measures as indicators of operating performance. Further, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share should not be considered measures of the company's liquidity.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release.

Alkermes plc and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - GAAP

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021 Revenues:







Product sales, net

$ 171,268

$ 129,963 Manufacturing and royalty revenues

105,170

119,847 License revenue

2,000

1,500 Research and development revenue

107

119 Total Revenues

278,545

251,429 Expenses:







Cost of goods manufactured and sold

55,159

41,020 Research and development

95,953

92,268 Selling, general and administrative

145,052

125,168 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

8,966

9,406 Total Expenses

305,130

267,862 Operating Loss

(26,585)

(16,433) Other Expense, net:







Interest income

573

864 Interest expense

(2,350)

(3,970) Change in the fair value of contingent consideration

(19,067)

1,278 Other income (expense), net

2,431

(391) Total Other Expense, net

(18,413)

(2,219) Loss Before Income Taxes

(44,998)

(18,652) (Benefit) Provision for Income Taxes

(9,095)

3,766 Net Loss — GAAP

$ (35,903)

$ (22,418)









(Loss) Earnings Per Share:







GAAP loss per share — basic and diluted

$ (0.22)

$ (0.14) Non-GAAP earnings per share — basic and diluted

$ 0.12

$ 0.11









Weighted Average Number of Ordinary Shares Outstanding:







Basic and diluted — GAAP

162,483

159,634 Basic — Non-GAAP

162,483

159,634 Diluted — Non-GAAP

166,616

162,332









An itemized reconciliation between net loss on a GAAP basis and non-GAAP net income is as follows: Net Loss — GAAP

$ (35,903)

$ (22,418) Adjustments:







Share-based compensation expense

18,343

15,451 Depreciation expense

10,231

10,237 Amortization expense

8,966

9,406 Income tax effect related to reconciling items

(1,193)

4,178 Non-cash net interest expense

117

118 Change in the fair value of contingent consideration

19,067

(1,278) Debt refinancing charge

—

2,109 Non-GAAP Net Income

$ 19,628

$ 17,803





























Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31,

December 31, (In thousands)

2022

2021 Cash, cash equivalents and total investments

$ 758,697

$ 765,741 Receivables

249,942

313,193 Inventory

154,786

150,335 Contract assets

20,212

13,363 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

61,018

48,967 Property, plant and equipment, net

336,740

341,054 Intangible assets, net and goodwill

157,950

166,916 Other assets

238,500

224,915 Total Assets

$ 1,977,845

$ 2,024,484 Long-term debt — current portion

$ 3,000

$ 3,000 Other current liabilities

459,361

468,286 Long-term debt

292,171

292,804 Contract liabilities — long-term







Other long-term liabilities

147,923

147,810 Total shareholders' equity

1,075,390

1,112,584 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,977,845

$ 2,024,484









Ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands)

163,212

161,937



This selected financial information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in Alkermes plc's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2022, which the company intends to file in April 2022.

