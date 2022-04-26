Nordstrom Rack to Open New Location in Los Angeles, CA

SEATTLE, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Seattle-based Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) has announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in the spring of 2023. The new store will be located in NOHO West, a mixed-use complex in the North Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, CA.



"We're excited to continue serving our customers in the Los Angeles area, bringing them the brands they love at the best prices in a convenient new location," said Jamie Nordstrom, Chief Stores Officer. "This new location will strengthen our network of Nordstrom stores, Rack stores and Nordstrom Local service hubs in the Los Angeles market, making it easier for our customers to shop our selection, pick up an online order or make a return wherever is most convenient."



The 26,350 square-foot store will be located in NOHO West, a mixed-use shopping, dining and entertainment hub in the heart of North Hollywood that features retailers like LA Fitness, Regal Cinemas, Trader Joe's and Ulta Beauty. NOHO West is managed by Merlone Geier Partners and is conveniently located just off the Hollywood Freeway (SR-170) at Oxnard Street, just west of the popular NOHO Arts District. The store is scheduled to open in spring 2023.



"We are thrilled that Nordstrom Rack will be joining the incredible list of retailers at NOHO West," said Stephen Logan, Vice President of Development for Merlone Geier Partners. "The customer experience and premier shopping that Nordstrom Rack offers is fully in line with the level of excellence we are striving to meet."

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc., offering customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty, home, and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores. Nordstrom Rack delivers the fashion customers are used to experiencing at Nordstrom stores, while providing access to many of the same brands at a savings.

The Rack carries merchandise from Nordstrom stores and Nordstrom.com, as well as specially purchased items from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom. The Rack is the number one largest source of new customers to Nordstrom and serves as a great introduction for new customers who may have never shopped at a Nordstrom store.

About Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our digital-first platform enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Grace Stearns

Nordstrom, Inc.

Grace.stearns@nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nordstrom, Inc.