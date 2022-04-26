Hedgeye Hosting Its First Annual Investor Conference "Hedgeye Live"

STAMFORD, Conn., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hedgeye Risk Management, a leading independent investment research and online financial media firm, recently announced its first ever annual investing conference Hedgeye Live from May 12 – 15 at the Hyatt Regency in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Attendees will have "behind the curtain" access to the firm's analysts, top investors, and geopolitical thinkers.

Investors and traders from across the world will convene for 3 days. The itinerary includes:

Actionable, deep dive investing discussions and education

Intimate idea dinners with Hedgeye analysts at top-tier restaurants

Inside access to Hedgeye's Stamford -based headquarters

A grand finale gala replete with musical performances, lounges, premier wines, liquors, and dinner

"My goal since we started Hedgeye back in 2008 has always been to provide institutional quality investment research to all investors," explained Hedgeye Founder & CEO Keith McCullough. "That's what we're doing here with Hedgeye Live. My team is incredibly excited to open this amazing opportunity to investors of all stripes."

One of the event's big highlights is Macrocosm on Friday afternoon featuring live, in-depth discussions between McCullough and 9 world-class investors and strategists.

Macrocosm's keynote speakers include Hedgeye's world-renowned demographer Neil Howe. Howe co-wrote the seminal book, The Fourth Turning in 1997 which accurately predicted the current, chaotic global zeitgeist. Fittingly, the focus of his appearance will be a preview of his forthcoming book which will project his landmark Fourth Turning thesis into the future.

Macrocosm will also feature interviews with Hedgeye Live special guests, including:

Michael Green , Chief Strategist & Portfolio Manager at Simplify Asset Management

Ben Hunt , Creator of Epsilon Theory and Co-Founder of Second Foundation Partners

Danielle DiMartino Booth , Former Fed Insider and CEO & Chief Strategist at Quill Intelligence

Mike Taylor , Hedge Fund Manager and Portfolio Manager of Simplify's PINK ETF

Jim Rickards , Bestselling Author and Editor of Strategic Intelligence

Daniel Lacalle , Chief Economist at Tressis Gestion

Harley Bassman , Managing Partner at Simplify Asset Management and Creator of the MOVE Index

James Davolos , Portfolio Manager of Horizon Kinetics' Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

"Macrocosm is a top shelf, exclusive and interactive investing forum," said Hedgeye President Michael Blum. "It will feature valuable insights and perspective from some of the world's foremost thought leaders on the most important economic, political, and market-based developments and risks facing investors. Importantly, there will be ample time at the end of each session for an interactive Q&A session with the audience."

Hedgeye Live programming begins Friday morning May 13th with the firm's flagship daily program, "The Macro Show," in front of a live studio audience for the first time ever. McCullough will be highly interactive with the audience and take live Q&A from attendees.

On Friday evening, attendees will join Hedgeye analysts for small, intimate dinners at top restaurants throughout Fairfield County. Over excellent wine, drinks, and a multi-course dinner, attendees will hear firsthand from Hedgeye analysts about what's looming largest on their radar screen and learn about their investing process. Saturday morning will feature breakout investing sessions hosted by the firm's analysts as well.

On Saturday evening, the fun and festivities will commence at the "Gala." Attendees will take over the Grand Ballroom at the Hyatt Regency Greenwich. Dinner, exclusive musical performances, dancing, and a party late into the evening will cap off what promises to be an unforgettable experience.

The event has attracted several high-profile sponsors including Simplify, Venable, as well as life-style brands Moet Hennessy Private, Playboy / Código 1530 and Dr. Heidemanns-Bergweiler.

"This is truly a one-of-a-kind event," added Hedgeye President Michael Blum. "I'm not aware of any event that offers this level of access, this caliber of guests and actionable insight—not to mention, fun. We are looking forward to welcoming investors from around the globe, meeting new people, learning new ideas and showing #HedgeyeNation a great time."

For detailed information and ticket availability visit the HedgeyeLive event website.

ABOUT HEDGEYE RISK MANAGEMENT

Hedgeye Risk Management is an independent investment research and online financial media firm. Focused exclusively on generating and delivering investment ideas in a proven buy-side process, the firm combines quantitative, bottom-up and macro analysis with an emphasis on timing.

The Hedgeye team features some of the world's most regarded research analysts covering Macro, Financials, Healthcare, Retail, Gaming, Lodging & Leisure (GLL), REITs, Restaurants, Industrials, Consumer Staples, China, Cannabis, Communications, Housing, Materials, Technology and Washington policy analysis.

