Center TRT Seeking Men 30-50 For Trial Studying Efficacy Of Over The Counter Testosterone Supplements

MIAMI , April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Center TRT is a research institute based in the United States, with a team that has a long history of public health and evidence-based research policy, they are looking to run a study determining the true efficacy of testosterone supplements.

Dr Mark Watson of Center TRT said "from a consumer perspective the way many of these supplements are promoted is misleading at best. It's true that some contain ingredients that will tackle deficiencies, which will help many men suffering from low testosterone levels, vitamin D is a great example of this, but not all these so called testosterone boosters have ingredients that have had any robust clinical trials in humans. And there is even less that have been compared to a simple multivitamin and exercise. This is the first in a series of studies we're looking to undertake to have a better look at how effective these supplements really are.

There's actually one of the commercial products we're testing that positive about, but cheaper products on the market I doubt will fair well. And the sad truth is these cheaper products are targeted at people who are desperate, and unable to afford real TRT and they're wasting money they simply can't afford. As such we see it as important that in future there's more studies like this one, that the public can use to make an informed purchase."

The Center TRT study will be conducted in Fall 2022 aiming for 250 volunteers they're looking for. These volunteers will measure their testosterone levels before and after starting supplementation as well as regularly reporting on their diets, exercise rates, weights etc so allowances can be made for other effective methods of raising testosterone levels, such as more sleep, or increased muscle mass. The trial will last for 90 days and all results will be made freely available on their website.

Center TRT has selected 3 of the most popular and supposedly best testosterone boosters on the market that all use relatively different formulas, which will be tested against a cheap men's multivitamin and a placebo.

Center TRT are hoping to publish their testosterone booster report early 2023. The Center is also intending to run similar studies on other semi regulated supplements based on consumer wellbeing.

For any queries about the study please email contact@centertrt.org (Dr Mark Watson, Center TRT); or visit https://centertrt.org/Trails.html

