SANMINA CORPORATION INVITES YOU TO JOIN ITS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2022 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) announced today that it will host its second quarter fiscal 2022 earnings conference call on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 5:00 PM ET.

What: Sanmina Corporation's Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings When: Monday, May 2, 2022 at 5:00 PM ET Web Link: www.sanmina.com Dial in Number: 866.891.4420 – Domestic 201.383.2868 – International Contact: Sanmina Investor Relations at 408.964.3610

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, cloud solutions, industrial, defense, medical and automotive markets. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the Company is available at www.sanmina.com.

Sanmina Contact:

Paige Melching

SVP, Investor Communications

408.964.3610

