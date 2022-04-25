Lyra Therapeutics Announces First Patient Treated in Phase 2 BEACON Clinical Trial of LYR-220 in Post-Surgical Chronic Rhinosinusitis Patients

WATERTOWN, Mass., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYRA), a clinical-stage therapeutics company leveraging its proprietary XTreo™ platform to enable precise, sustained, and local delivery of medications to the ear, nose, and throat (ENT) passages and other diseased tissues, today announced that the first patient was treated in the Part 1/non-randomized portion of the Phase 2 BEACON clinical trial of LYR-220 in adult patients with chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) who have had a prior sinus surgery. LYR-220 is specifically designed to deliver six months of continuous anti-inflammatory medication in a controlled and consistent fashion to the sinonasal passages for the millions of CRS patients that continue to require treatment despite a prior surgery. Topline results from Part 1 of the Phase 2 BEACON trial are expected around year end.

"We have limited and often ineffective treatment options to alleviate persistent, burdensome symptoms in CRS patients that have been previously operated on," said Anders Cervin, MD, PhD, Professor Chair in Otolaryngology at the Centre for Clinical Research, Royal Brisbane & Women's Hospital Campus, Herston, in Queensland, Australia, and Principal Investigator in the BEACON study. "LYR-220 could represent a meaningful advance in care for these underserved patients, the majority of whom have no approved drug treatment options."

The Phase 2 BEACON trial is a controlled parallel-group study to evaluate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy comparing two designs of the LYR-220 (7500µg MF) matrix to control, over a 24-week period, in approximately 70 symptomatic adult CRS subjects who have had a prior bilateral sinus surgery. Part 1 is a non-randomized, open-label study assessing the feasibility of placement optimizing the procedure, while Part 2 will be a patient-blinded, 1:1:1 randomized assessment of two designs versus sham control. The Company anticipates completing enrollment for the full Phase 2 BEACON trial around year end.

"This represents a significant milestone for Lyra as we advance our second CRS product candidate into late-stage development, positioning us to potentially be the first to offer solutions for the full spectrum of CRS patients treated by ENT physicians," said Maria Palasis, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lyra Therapeutics. "We look forward to advancing LYR-220 through the clinic and leveraging the path of LYR-210, our investigational therapy for CRS patients with surgically-naïve anatomy, currently in a pivotal Phase 3 trial (ENLIGHTEN I), for future regulatory filings."

About LYR-220

LYR-220 is an investigational product candidate that utilizes Lyra's proprietary XTreo™ platform to enable six months of local, intra-nasal, anti-inflammatory therapy from a single treatment for chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) in patients with post-surgical anatomy, a population which represents roughly forty percent of the four million CRS patients who fail medical management annually. LYR-220 is designed as a non-invasive alternative to repeat sinus surgery for CRS patients who have an enlarged nasal cavity due to sinus surgery but continue to require treatment to manage CRS symptoms. LYR-220 is a bioresorbable polymeric matrix designed to be administered in a brief, non-invasive, in-office procedure and is intended to deliver up to six months of continuous mometasone furoate drug therapy to the sinonasal passages.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company leveraging its proprietary XTreo™ platform to enable precise, sustained, local delivery of medications to diseased tissues not accessible with conventional therapeutic approaches. Lyra's XTreo™ platform is comprised of a biocompatible mesh scaffold, an engineered elastomeric matrix and a versatile polymer-drug complex. The company's current pipeline of therapeutics target tissues deep in the ear, nose and throat passages and are designed to deliver continuous drug therapy for up to six months following a single non-invasive, in-office administration. Lyra has two product candidates in late-stage development for CRS, a highly prevalent inflammatory disease of the paranasal sinuses which leads to debilitating symptoms and significant morbidities: LYR-210, for surgically naïve patients is being evaluated in the ENLIGHTEN Phase 3 clinical program, and LYR-220, is being evaluated in patients who have recurrent symptoms despite surgery in the BEACON Phase 2 clinical study. These two product candidates are designed to treat the estimated four million CRS patients in the U.S. that fail medical management each year. For more information, please visit www.lyratherapeutics.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

