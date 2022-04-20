Watford Group Partners with The Forest Hill Group for International Expansion

TORONTO, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - THE WATFORD GROUP (WG) , led by international luxury real estate developer Harshal Dave, is pleased to announce a portfolio partnership with THE FOREST HILL GROUP (FHG) and FOREST HILL KIPLING (FHK) . This partnership will include strategic planning, consulting, premium property management, and lifestyle service model execution at all new ultra-luxury condominium developments by WG in Richmond Hill Ontario , Unionville Ontario, Ottawa Ontario, Bal Harbour Florida, Brickell Florida, and Beverly Hills, California as well as other soon to be debuted international trophy assets.

The WG brand is synonymous with trust, craftsmanship, beauty and bringing luxury living to everyday life. This international expansion and partnership mark a milestone in the evolution of WG's curated condominium developments and master-planned communities, currently branded as The Watford Residences. WG has recently partnered with global brands Ralph Lauren Home , Richard Wengle Architects , Elizabeth Bolognino Interiors , Ric Wake curated film experiences and Celebrity Trainer Harley Pasternak . WG is also excited to engage CellArt for the creation of world class wine cellars and tasting rooms at all future communities.

All Watford Residences will feature construction development & lifestyle consulting services and a complete property management service model by The Forest Hill Group.

"As we continue to craft our curated lifestyle development philosophy, we are growing our development portfolio by investing in the strategic markets that our buyers will continue to live, work and play in for the long term. The launch of the Watford Residences in Richmond Hill this spring will be the first of several for us in 2022. With recent development site acquisitions in the United States, we are well-positioned to grow our community portfolio and luxury service model offering with The Forest Hill Group," says Harshal Dave, President & CEO, The Watford Group.

"We are thrilled to continue expanding on our long-standing relationship with The Watford Group through this international expansion. Harshal and his team share our passion and service philosophy to upscale condominium living. We look forward to creating personalized experiences by developing unique amenity spaces in partnership with global lifestyle brands, one-of-a-kind luxury services and best-in-class technology as we imagine the communities of tomorrow," says Robert Klopot, President & CEO, The Forest Hill Group.

Watford Group (WG) oversees the full spectrum of real estate development services, directing each aspect with proven expertise and a knowledgeable hand. (WG) manages a global portfolio of real estate, commercial and hospitality assets in some of the World's most recognized international urban centres. (WG) has concentrated its efforts on building luxury condominium communities in the strategic markets of Toronto, Ottawa, Miami and Beverly Hills.

The Forest Hill Group (FHG) and its affiliates Forest Hill Kipling (FHK) and FHG Maintenance Inc.(FHM) is a market leader in the delivery of Premium Property Management, Luxury Security/Concierge/Valet and Premier Maintenance and Facility Services. Through its Complete Service Model offering the company provides an integrated suite of services to leading condominium communities in North America.

