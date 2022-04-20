SuperNet Welcomes John Pfisterer as CFO

The former Paya and Capital One exec brings 25 years of payments and fintech experience to the cannabis payment platform

LAS VEGAS , April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperNet, the only payment network that enables credit card payments for cannabis merchants and consumers, is bringing on John Pfisterer, former CFO at Paya and Divisional CFO at Capital One, as CFO.

"The SuperNet opportunity is interesting for several reasons. First, the business model which combines credit card issuing and acquiring and is one that few companies are pursuing. Second, the company is creating a brand-new card network to support an underserved industry. Lastly, the company's mission - reducing the friction related to payments in the cannabis space - is something that I'm passionate about," said John Pfisterer, CFO of SuperNet, "I'm excited about joining SuperNet on this journey."

Pfisterer was CFO for Paya (and its predecessor Sage Payment Solutions) from 2013 to 2018 and helped lead the sale of the company to a private equity firm in 2017. He started his career with Capital One in 1995 and served as Divisional CFO for several business units during his 11-year tenure. He has additional financial services experience with First National Bank of Omaha, as well as RBS/Citizens Bank. Most recently, Pfisterer was CFO for LA-based edtech company Edlio.

The SuperNet team, headed by Michael Tsang, includes industry experts, co-founder of Harborside, one of the world's oldest and most respected cannabis retailers, and Debra Wohlrab, a former Mastercard executive with 35 years of experience in global financial services. SuperNet also recently brought in Robert Hoban, an attorney with international law firm Clark Hill PLC as outside counsel.

"The legal situation for payment processing in the cannabis space is complex, but the work SuperNet is doing will make doing business in this sector that much more convenient," said Robert Hoban, SuperNet's outside legal counsel. "In essence, SuperNet is revolutionizing the industry, and I'm looking forward to helping them break through the existing barriers."

About SuperNet

SuperNet is the first payment network to serve the cannabis industry. Similar to Discover and American Express, SuperNet acquires new credit card holders by partnering with financial institutions and cannabis merchants and is the only payment network that officially accepts and grants permission to process transactions from cannabis merchants. SuperNet clears all transactions on a proprietary high velocity payment processing platform. For more information, visit https://supernet.ai/

