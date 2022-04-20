PASSAIC PARTNERS™ ADDS TWO VETERAN INVESTOR RELATIONS PROFESSIONALS

ERIK BENDER AND EARL KLECKNER JOIN THE TEAM

NEWARK, N.J., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Passaic Partners™ ("Passaic") a majority employee-owned investment firm with approximately $2 billion in institutional assets under management welcomes two seasoned investment professionals to its growing team.

Erik Bender joins the firm as Partner, Head of Investor Relations with 27 years of investor relations and investment experience. He previously held similar roles at Merced Capital, Waterstone Capital Management, and HFR Asset Management.

With more than 30 years in the institutional asset management business, Earl Kleckner brings deep expertise to his role as Partner, Business Development, and Client Service. His previous experience includes similar roles at First Quadrant, Harvest Volatility Management, Attalus Capital, and Mellon Capital Management.

"We've followed a successful launch with strong results and the addition of two senior investor relations professionals that I have known for decades," said Josh Silva, Passaic's Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner. He continued, "Given their strong institutional knowledge and experience, I am excited about our ability to build out our client service platform and deliver our strategies to a broader institutional market." Jim Tufts, Passaic's Chief Operations Officer, added "I've worked with Earl for over 25 years. He brings a proven track record of industry knowledge and exceptional client service to our firm."

On January 1, 2022, Passaic launched as a newly formed investment firm with approximately $2 billion in institutional assets under management across seven investment strategies. Silva concluded, "With the strong backing of our Private Equity partner, Lincoln Peak Capital, we have our sights set on significant growth in months and years ahead."

View original content:

SOURCE Passaic Partners