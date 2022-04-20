NightDragon, Prosek Partner to Build Proactive Cyber Crisis Communications Strategies

NightDragon portfolio companies will benefit from Prosek's award-winning marketing, branding and communications expertise

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NightDragon, an investment and advisory firm focused on growth and late-stage investments, today announced a new partnership with Prosek Partners, a leading independent communications and marketing firm. The partnership will support NightDragon's portfolio of cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy companies in building and executing strong marketing, branding and communications strategies.

NightDragon Logo (PRNewsfoto/NightDragon) (PRNewswire)

Prosek will work closely with NightDragon and its portfolio companies to mature their crisis communications, remediation and response procedures, to better prepare them to respond to incidents that may occur. As a result, NightDragon companies will be better prepared to support themselves and their customers in times of crisis, such as a cybersecurity attack, natural disaster or another type of event.

"No company wants to admit that they may someday be the victim of a cybersecurity incident or other form of crisis. By partnering with a best-in-class firm like Prosek to proactively build strategies to handle whatever challenges may come, NightDragon is helping our portfolio companies build teams, technologies and brands that will stand the test of time and achieve long-term, hyperscale growth," said Dave DeWalt, Founder and Managing Director, NightDragon.

A certified women-owned business, Prosek works with clients totaling over $50 trillion in assets under management across the cybersecurity, enterprise technology and financial services sectors, and is recognized as one of the top ten largest independent marketing and communications firms in the world. It has been widely recognized for its branding and communications capabilities, including by Forbes, Business Insider, PR Week and Inc. Magazine.

"Communications experts are one of the first calls a company makes in a time of crisis," commented Jen Prosek, Managing Partner, Prosek Partners. "We look forward to helping NightDragon's portfolio of companies build proactive strategies for not just crisis communications, but marketing, branding, investor relations and other key marketing and communications functions."

This partnership expands NightDragon's capabilities under its ND Go-to-Market business unit, a dedicated set of playbooks, programs and partnerships to help accelerate its portfolio's go-to-market capabilities. Prosek's brand-building, marketing and thought leadership capabilities will complement existing go-to-market partnerships with Carahsoft, Optiv, Ingram Micro, Macnica Networks and Exclusive Networks.

About NightDragon

NightDragon is an investment and advisory firm focused on growth and late-stage investments within the cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy industries. Its platform and vast industry network provide unparalleled threat insights, deal flow, market leverage and operating expertise to drive portfolio company growth and increase shareholder value. The NightDragon team has more than 25 years of operational and market expertise and was founded by Dave DeWalt and Ken Gonzalez, who served as senior executives leading technology companies such as Documentum, EMC, Siebel Systems (Oracle), McAfee, Mandiant, Avast and FireEye. Read more about NightDragon at www.nightdragon.com.

About Prosek Partners

Every brand has a story to tell. And we're experts at telling it. Prosek Partners is a certified Woman-Owned Business, among the largest integrated, independent communications and marketing firms in the U.S. and one of the few domestic, mid-size firms that offers global capabilities through its London office and international network. Specializing in providing a full range of communications solutions to financial and professional services companies, the firm delivers an unexpected level of passion, creativity and marketing savvy. Services include digital and traditional media relations, financial communications, public affairs, investor relations, transaction services, crisis communications and issues management, content creation, publishing, media training and more. Its strategic branding offering – Prophecy by Prosek – takes a holistic approach to creative branding and storytelling, with capabilities spanning every facet of advertising, strategy and design to deliver breakthrough results. The firm has been named PRovoke's "Best Agency to Work For" and "Global and North American Corporate/Financial Agency of the Year," an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company, a "Best PR Firm in America" by Observer, and a "Top Place to Work in PR" by PR News. For more information about Prosek Partners, please visit www.prosek.com or follow the firm on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts

Sarah Kuranda, NightDragon

sarah@nightdragon.com

Emily Roy, Prosek Partners

eroy@prosek.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NightDragon