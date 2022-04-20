LongTermGevity receives Health Canada Dealer's Licence

Leading innovation to address chronic pain with neuromedicine

TORONTO, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Today, LongTermGevity is pleased to announce that they have received a Dealer's Licence from Health Canada that allows for the possession, production, packaging, sale, transport, R&D, laboratory analysis, Special Access Program (SAP) participation and clinical trials on controlled substances including psilocybin, psilocin, 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine ("MDMA"), N,N-dimethyltryptamine ("DMT"), among others.

"We are thrilled about receiving our Dealer's Licence. Our deep expertise in organic synthesis, product development and pre-clinical testing will give us an edge in the industry by enabling in-house development of novel psychedelic medicines, delivery systems, molecules, and formulations." Says co-founder, CEO Sena Herath.

LongTermGevity has a laboratory in Toronto to support Phase I/IIa clinical trials in the U.S. and Canada using Q112 Electrogel on patients suffering from chronic lower back pain.

Our lead product, Q112 Electrogel, which is the first product to stabilise psilocin (active ingredient in psilocybin) for transdermal delivery, is a novel, non-invasive electrotherapeutic technology that targets a profound need highlighted by the World Health Organisation and is poised to disrupt a $12b neuromodulation industry.

Q112 Electrogel uses a proven neuromodulation technique in combination with a proprietary stabilised psilocin gel that can be applied on the skin to directly target an injury site in the spinal cord to help reduce inflammation and promote nervous tissue repair.

The company is currently in the process of closing a $2m seed fundraising round, of which the majority is earmarked for clinical trials, data generation, Q112 Electrogel product development and novel molecule development. Learn more at www.longtermgevity.com

About LongTermGevity

LongTermGevity Inc. ("LTG") is a psychedelic neuromodulation therapeutics company developing novel medications for musculoskeletal disorders. LTG's core technology includes a proprietary transdermal psilocin neuromodulation therapy to alleviate pain, promote nervous tissue repair and improve motor function performance. LTG is focused on researching and developing rehabilitative psychedelic pharmaceuticals to treat leading causes of disabilities including chronic pain, spinal cord injury and multiple sclerosis.

View original content:

SOURCE LongTermGevity