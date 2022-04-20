Join the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America for the Annual Improving Lives Benefit in Support of the MS Community

Events include an in-person reception as well as a virtual program

CHERRY HILL, N.J., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 12, 2022, the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) will bring our community "Together at Home" for our second annual virtual Improving Lives Benefit, showcasing more than 50 years of hope, impact, and support for the MS community. This very special virtual event will take place at 7:00 pm ET from the comfort of one's own home. In addition to this year's virtual event, those interested in supporting MSAA in-person may attend the Improving Lives Benefit "Together at Last" at the Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia, PA on May 5, 2022, at 6:00 pm ET.

We are delighted to announce the return of last year's host, Tyler Campbell, who will be the emcee for both the virtual and in-person events. Tyler — an MS advocate and son of Hall of Fame legend Earl Campbell — was diagnosed with MS while playing college football and had to sideline his dreams of playing in the NFL. An entrepreneur in his own right, Tyler travels the country as a professional speaker delivering powerful messages of self-worth. MSAA is honored to include Tyler in both exciting events.

In addition to Tyler serving as host, MSAA's 2022 Improving Lives Benefit honorees include Alexandra von Plato, MSAA Board Member and CEO of Publicis Health as our Corporate Honoree and visual artist, Hannah Garrison as the event's Mission Honoree.

Chief Executive Officer of Publicis Health, Alexandra von Plato joined the MSAA Board of Directors in 2019. Across Publicis' network of 11 agency brands, a key focus is connecting healthcare and wellness brands with the people who need them. That's what drew Alex to MSAA — the idea of working together with an organization with a history of bringing that focus to life was a perfect fit. In her time with MSAA's Board, Alex has led the Communications and Marketing Committee, providing key insights from her vast professional experience. In addition, her team has financially supported a range of events and initiatives, including MSAA's Improving Lives Through Art series, several MSAA golf tournaments, and past Improving Lives Benefits. Beyond that, her team has a strong commitment to build connections that make sense — expanding MSAA's corporate reach one introduction at a time.

A long-time visual artist from San Antonio, Texas, Hannah Garrison was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2017, and used her painting as a safe space for exploration, mindfulness, and a chance to practice self-love when she needed it the most. While she makes some adjustments to the way she creates art to accommodate difficulty holding tools or other physical issues related to her MS, Hannah maintains a focus on creating art for her personal wellbeing and sharing that with others. In addition to contributing to the MSAA Art Showcase each year, she serves as a volunteer and community leader bringing the arts to people facing life-altering health challenges. Hannah significantly helped drive the success of the Improving Lives Through Art series from its inception — her infectious smile, simple directions, and an ability to help people make art their own has hooked participants from the first event.

"We are so pleased to recognize two talented and inspirational advocates as our honorees for MSAA's Improving Lives Benefit, which is once again being hosted by the incredible motivational speaker Tyler Campbell," says Gina Ross Murdoch, MSAA President and CEO. "Both Alex and Hannah have provided their immense expertise to our organization, helping to advance our mission of Improving Lives Today while truly making a positive impact on the MS community."

Those interested in going one step further to support the second annual virtual Improving Lives Benefit can create a viewing party fundraiser with friends and family to help MSAA provide even more free programs and services to the MS community. All viewing parties will be recognized live during the event on May 12, 2022 and have an opportunity to earn prizes to enjoy during their party based on meeting fundraising milestones!

To learn more about the virtual Improving Lives Benefit "Together at Home" or the in-person Improving Lives Benefit "Together at Last," please visit MSAA's website at https://engage.mymsaa.org/benefit2022.

For more information about both Improving Lives Benefit events or the honorees, please contact Kaitlyn Gallagher, Manager of Public Relations & Marketing at (800) 532-7667, ext. 122 or via email at kgallagher@mymsaa.org.

About MSAA

The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) is a national nonprofit organization and leading resource for the entire MS community, improving lives today through vital services and support. MSAA provides free programs and services, such as: a Helpline with trained specialists; award-winning publications, including, The Motivator; MSAA's nationally recognized website, featuring educational videos, webinars, and research updates; a mobile phone app, My MS Manager™; safety and mobility equipment products; cooling accessories for heat-sensitive individuals; MRI funding; My MSAA Community, a peer-to-peer online support forum; MS Conversations blog; a clinical trial search tool; podcasts; and more. For additional information, please visit www.mymsaa.org or call (800) 532-7667.

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a disease of the central nervous system (CNS), which consists of the brain, optic nerves, and spinal cord. MS damages or destroys the protective covering (known as myelin) surrounding the nerves of the CNS, and can potentially injure the nerves as well. This damage causes reduced communication between the brain and nerve pathways. Common MS symptoms include visual problems, overwhelming fatigue, difficulty with balance and coordination, depression and cognitive issues, and various levels of impaired mobility. The prevalence of multiple sclerosis is estimated at nearly one million people nationwide and most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 15 and 50. MS is not contagious and researchers continue to look for both a cause and a cure.

