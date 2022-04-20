Hold the phone: 87% of consumers worldwide prefer brands that connect their interactions across voice and messaging

Consumers want brands to not only provide options to call and message, but also connect the history of their interactions across both channels

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc . (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in Conversational AI, today revealed the results from its Voice and Messaging 2022: Consumer Preferences Around Automation and CX research, which explores evolving consumer preferences around calling and messaging, and how these preferences change in light of specific situations. The survey, which fielded responses from over 2,500 participants worldwide, found widespread demand for unified, human-feeling customer experiences, with a clear preference for brands that can connect their calls and messaging conversations.

"What do we want? Options! When do we want them? Now!"

According to the survey results, consumers say that having options is non-negotiable. 91% say they prefer brands offering them the choice to call or message, meaning brands that provide this flexibility have a significant opportunity to improve their bottom line.

LivePerson previously reported that 74% of consumers are more likely to do business with a company if they can message rather than call them . The new research shows that preferences also shift based on different situations and times of the day, demonstrating the importance of allowing consumers to engage on their own terms, when and where they want across devices and platforms. Among consumers with a preference:

When commuting on public transportation: 80% prefer to message

When commuting in a car: 69% prefer to call

During work hours: 75% prefer to message

During lunch break: 63% prefer to message

When at home: 53% prefer to call

"What can your bot do for me?"

With an increasing number of brands turning to AI and automation to scale customer experiences, consumers are looking for engagements that feel dynamic and thoughtful, just like those that the best human agents provide. Brands that model these interactions, using history, context, and emotion to provide connected customer experiences will gain the edge over competitors. Consumers say they are more likely to do business with:

88% — a company that connects the history of their interactions

87% — a company that connects their interactions across voice and messaging

82% — a company whose bots take what the company already knows about them from previous interactions and can apply it to their current situation

72% — a company whose bots can understand their emotion

"With consumers clearly stating that the freedom to choose how and when to engage drives their buying decisions, it's critical that brands give them the best of both worlds when it comes to voice and messaging," said Rob LoCascio, CEO and founder of LivePerson. "Brands offering consumers both options — along with personalized, connected, and emotive interactions rooted in history — will gain from the inevitable churn at brands that don't."

"If I have to repeat myself one more time…"

While today's consumers expect seamless experiences across voice and messaging, many brands have yet to meet their expectations. In fact, the old customer experience nightmare of having to repeat yourself to multiple people and bots is still with us across devices and platforms: 84% of consumers report that they have to repeat themselves "often" or "all the time" when calling or messaging a brand.

Brands that limit or, better yet, prevent this repetitive experience stand to gain customer loyalty, with consumers stating that the #1 thing brands can do to make their experiences better is prevent them from having to repeat themselves (65%), followed by helping them spend less time on calls (56%).

About the survey

LivePerson's Voice and Messaging 2022: Consumer Preferences Around Automation and CX survey was conducted in March 2022 via an online survey of 2,548 consumers aged 18 and older in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia. Respondents were asked a series of questions related to customer care and commerce topics.

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) is a leading Conversational AI company creating digital experiences that are Curiously Human. Every person is unique, and our technology makes it possible for companies to treat their audiences that way at scale. Our customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, and GM Financial, can now meet consumers where they are across social media, messaging, email, voice, and more. Nearly a billion conversational interactions are powered by our Conversational Cloud each month. Out of that comes a uniquely rich data set for AI for brands to build connections that are anything but artificial. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our Conversational AI, please visit liveperson.com .

