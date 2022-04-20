Cunard Appoints Matt Gleaves as VP, Commercial - North America and Australasia

VALENCIA, Calif., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury cruise brand Cunard announces Matt Gleaves as VP, Commercial - North America and Australasia, to lead the company's growth across the region as capacity increases across the fleet by more than 40%.

Gleaves has worked for Carnival UK since 2010 and since 2017 on Cunard's leadership team, most recently as VP, International Development and Planning. While Gleaves has previously worked with the North American and Australasia operations, this move will see him dedicated to the role and be based out of the Santa Clarita, California office. He will be responsible for all aspects of sales, marketing, revenue management, customer service and guest relations for North America, Canada, Australia, Japan and across the Asia region. Gleaves will report to Sture Myrmell, President, Carnival UK.

"North America has always been fundamental to Cunard's success with the Australasian region becoming a staple to the brand and that importance will grow significantly. Our new ship, Queen Anne, arrives in early 2024, we are increasing our sailings in Alaska, Australia and Japan, and given the unique appeal of the brand we see further opportunities to grow the number of guests in these regions sailing across the fleet, including on the iconic Transatlantic Crossing on the only ocean liner in the world, Queen Mary 2." Gleaves continues, "We have fantastic teams in place and are investing further in all aspects of the local operations. I am keen to partner with the local travel advisor community and collaborate on unlocking more of our iconic line's potential."

Prior to his tenure with Cunard, Gleaves held senior management positions with global companies IBM, Estée Lauder and VT group.

For more information about Cunard, or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Consultant, call Cunard Line at 1-800-728-6273 or visit www.cunard.com.

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships on the North Atlantic, since 1840, celebrating an incredible 182 years of operation. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys for generations, Cunard is world class. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment and outstanding service. From five-star restaurants and in-suite dining to inspiring guest speakers, the library and film screenings, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. Destinations include Europe, the Caribbean, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently three Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria and a fourth ship, Queen Anne, will be entering service in early 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service.

Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

