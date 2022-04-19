Vuori becomes Climate Neutral Certified for the third year in a row

Vuori measured and offset its entire 2021 greenhouse gas emissions and is implementing reduction strategies for future emissions

ENCINITAS, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuori is proud to announce that they have officially been Climate Neutral Certified for three years in a row. Vuori continues to align with the growing movement of brands achieving the Climate Neutral Certified standard by measuring its 2021 greenhouse gas emissions footprint, purchasing verified carbon credits to offset that footprint, and implementing plans to reduce emissions next year and beyond.

Climate Neutral Certified is the leading consumer label designating carbon neutrality. It is carried by brands that have chosen to be accountable for the greenhouse gas emissions generated in the production, operations, and shipping of their goods and services.

"I have always believed that businesses have the power to drive meaningful change," said Joe Kudla, Founder and CEO of Vuori. "We have a long way to go on our sustainability journey, but being Climate Neutral certified for the past three years has allowed us to remove 60,683 metric tons of CO2e from the atmosphere. This is something we are very proud of."

To offset their 2021 carbon footprint, Vuori partnered with leading offset providers, Pachama & 3Degrees to support projects that focused on restoring degraded forests and supporting clean energy. Through these partnerships, Vuori has offset 13,500 metric tons of CO2e in the Chestnut Mountain Improved Forest Management project and 19,205 metric tons of CO2e in the Dempsey Ridge Wind project.

"Climate Neutral Certified companies show the world that immediate action on climate change is possible and essential," says Austin Whitman, CEO of Climate Neutral. "In just three years, the growing number of Climate Neutral Certified brands has built a powerful movement that gives companies and consumers meaningful ways to act on climate, right now. The newly certified brands joining us – as well as current brands achieving recertification – are leading the way by recognizing that climate change must be solved. They believe that all companies should take immediate voluntary action to address their carbon emissions, and they are engaging their consumers around this important issue like never before."

Climate Neutral's certification is based on internationally recognized standards for carbon measurement and neutrality. All certified brands must measure cradle-to-customer greenhouse gas emissions each year to maintain certification. Then a brand must buy eligible verified carbon credits to compensate for all of their emissions, directing investment into critical projects that remove and avoid emissions from energy, industry, and natural systems. Finally, brands must commit to reduction action plans to cut future emissions within a 12-24 month timeline, reporting progress on those plans annually. All of the brands' certification data is publicly available on Climate Neutral's website, and the process is repeated annually when companies recertify.

Vuori is one of the leading companies treating carbon emissions like their business. Together, Climate Neutral Certified brands are making an impact on climate action right now, working to eliminate more than 1,000,000 tonnes of carbon emissions this year.

Vuori's commitment to carbon neutrality continues even as the brand experiences notable growth. In October of last year, Vuori made headlines with a $400 million investment from SoftBank and a $4 billion valuation—one of the largest investments in a private apparel company to date. Additionally, the brand recently expanded to seven international countries including the UK, France, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Australia and Canada.

Learn more about Climate Neutral and Vuori at https://vuoriclothing.com/pages/climate-neutral and browse all of the certified brands at climateneutral.org.

ABOUT VUORI

Launched in 2015, Vuori merges technical clothing with a West Coast aesthetic that looks and feels great. When creating Vuori, Founder Joe Kudla didn't have to look far for inspiration; headquartered in the aspirational beach community of Encinitas, CA, the brand is a natural extension of its home environment where active, conscious and creative people inspire those around them every day. In addition to a thriving e-commerce business and physical stores in Berkeley, Boulder, Cherry Creek, Del Mar, Encinitas, La Jolla, Malibu, Manhattan Beach, Newport Beach, San Francisco, San Jose, Scottsdale, Studio City, Palo Alto, Boston and Venice Beach, Vuori is also sold in most Nordstrom and REI stores. Please visit www.vuoriclothing.com for more information.

ABOUT CLIMATE NEUTRAL

Climate Neutral is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization working with brands and consumers to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions. Our label, Climate Neutral Certified, is a trusted, independent standard for climate neutrality. It is earned by brands who measure, offset, and reduce the emissions from making and delivering products and services to customers. Our goal is to motivate consumers to get more brands to take immediate and measurable action against the climate crisis. To learn more, visit climateneutral.org.

