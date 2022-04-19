Vanta Names Stevie Case Company's First Chief Revenue Officer

Strategic Hire to Expand Sales Team and Spearhead Continued Growth for Automated Security and Compliance Leader

SAN FRANCISCO, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanta, the leader in automated security and compliance, today announced the hire of Stevie Case as the company's first Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this newly created role, Stevie will oversee and help expand Vanta's go-to-market team to support the company's rapid growth.

Stevie brings over 15 years of sales and business development experience to the new role, most recently serving as Vice President of Mid-Market Sales at Twilio, a market-leading cloud communications platform. Joining as one of their first account executives, Stevie played a pivotal role in establishing Twilio's enterprise business with key Fortune 500 customers, generating more than $400 million in annual recurring revenue. She helped to grow the sales team from a dozen to over 1,000 team members. Stevie also supports startups, serving as an angel investor and advisor for the past decade.

"We're delighted to welcome Stevie Case to Vanta's leadership team at this exciting time for our company and industry," said Christina Cacioppo, Vanta CEO and Co-Founder. "Stevie is a proven leader with an impressive track record driving sales and growing teams. Given her experience with both enterprises and fast-growing SaaS companies, Stevie is well-positioned to help Vanta deliver on our mission to secure the internet."

Last year, Vanta more than tripled its customer base to more than 2,500 fast-growing businesses in 45 countries and grew its customer success team more than fivefold. As CRO, Stevie Case will be responsible for increasing that base and supporting net new business growth by upleveling Vanta's go-to-market strategies. Stevie will also oversee all aspects of sales at Vanta, including growing the team and mentoring talent.

"There is unprecedented market demand for automated security and compliance solutions, and Vanta is cementing itself as a major player in the space," said Stevie Case. "I'm inspired by the incredible team, culture and mission at Vanta. Building teams and delivering customer success are two of my passions, and I'm excited to do both to help Vanta build on its growth and sales momentum."

Before joining Twilio, Stevie was Vice President, Sales and Growth at Layer and was Visa's first-ever Digital Platform Evangelist, serving as a subject matter expert on digital goods and global payments. She also worked as Product Development Manager at Warner Bros. before transitioning to sales and business development roles. Outside of this field, Stevie is known as "KillCreek," the world's first female professional gamer who signed with one of the first eSports leagues in history: the Cyberathlete Professional League (CPL). Stevie holds a BA in Liberal Arts from the University of Kansas and lives in the Bay Area.

In addition to the new CRO position, Vanta plans to further expand its leadership team and double its overall employee headcount by the end of the year to meet growing demand for its security and compliance solutions. To learn more about Vanta solutions and careers, visit: https://www.vanta.com.

About Vanta

Vanta restores trust in SaaS businesses by giving companies an easy-to-use set of tools to improve and prove their security. Over 2,700 fast-growing companies rely on Vanta to automate their security monitoring and prepare for SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, PCI DSS, and GDPR compliance in weeks instead of months. Vanta was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit https://www.vanta.com.

