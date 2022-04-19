Hudock Employment Law Group's Eliza Langdon Oliver Named Los Angeles Woman of Influence

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Employer defense law firm Hudock Employment Law Group announced today that litigator Eliza Landon Oliver has been selected as an honoree in a Los Angeles Business Journal special supplement recognizing the city's most influential women attorneys. The "Women of Influence: Attorneys" list recognizes women lawyers "for exceptional legal skill and achievement across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary leadership as evidenced by the highest professional and ethical standards, and for contributions to the Los Angeles community at large," writes the publisher.

"Eliza is an immensely talented attorney, and she has consistently proven her ability to provide the firm's clients with the highest degree of strategy and service," said Managing Partner Robert Hudock. "She is skilled, thoughtful, and resourceful in service of our employer clients and the business community at large."

Oliver is a litigator with over 10 years of experience. Her practice is focused on employment law and her experience includes wage and hour cases; FEHA discrimination, harassment and retaliation cases; and class actions. Oliver's clients are often companies looking at new markets and competitive opportunities, that want to recruit the best talent available, while avoiding distracting workplace issues or lawsuits.

The publication writes that Oliver "enjoys the close contact she has with clients, and the opportunity to brainstorm strategy. 'We don't take a cookie-cutter approach,' she said…'we really think things through and try to develop the best strategies for our clients.'"

Last year, Oliver was recognized by the Los Angeles Times as an "Inspirational Women Award" nominee. Before joining Hudock Employment Law Group, Oliver practiced in several large international firms. She graduated from Loyola Law School at Loyola Marymount University magna cum laude, Order of the Coif, and served as production editor for the Loyola Los Angeles Law Review. She earned her bachelor's degree from Michigan State University, also magna cum laude, with a double major in Economics and Social Policy/Relations.

