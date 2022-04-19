Hostess Brands Delivers More Poppable Treats for Everyday Snacking with New Mint Chocolate Hostess Cr!spy Minis®

Company expands lineup of bite-sized, multitextured wafer snacks with new mouthwatering flavor

LENEXA, Kan., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hostess Brands is adding a new mint chocolate flavor to its texture-rich, crunchy and bite-sized line of Hostess Cr!spy Minis®, which launched in 2021. Perfect for consumers with a sweet tooth, the new Mint Chocolate Hostess Cr!spy Minis combine refreshing mint with indulgent cocoa to create a creamy, satisfying snack that can be enjoyed anywhere and at any time.

Hostess Cr!spy Minis® logo (PRNewswire)

Mint Chocolate Hostess Cr!spy Minis feature two layers of creamy refreshing mint filling between delightfully crisp wafers topped with a chocolate flavored layer for a perfectly balanced bite. They are made with real mint and real cocoa and are free of high-fructose corn syrup and artificial colors and flavors. The new snack comes in a resealable stand-up pouch for optimal shareability.

"Consumers are increasingly craving multitextured snacks, and this trend was central to the original launch of our Cr!spy Minis," said Christopher Balach, general manager of Hostess Brands, LLC. "We're excited to add another delicious flavor to this creamy-crunchy lineup of unique and innovative snacks."

The new Mint Chocolate Hostess Cr!spy Minis are available in a 7.3-ounce package at a suggested retail price of $3.49. They are beginning to roll out this month at retailers nationwide.

The new flavor joins the existing Hostess Cr!spy Minis lineup that includes Strawberries & Crème and Cookies & Crème. For more information, visit the Hostess website at https://www.hostesscakes.com.

About Hostess Brands, Inc.

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) is a leading sweet snacks company focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing products in North America under the Hostess® and Voortman® brands. The company produces a variety of new and classic treats, including iconic Hostess® Donettes®, Twinkies®, CupCakes, Ding Dongs® and Zingers®, as well as a variety of Voortman® cookies and wafers. For more information about Hostess Brands, please visit hostessbrands.com.

Media contact

Lauren Bettenga

952-797-6839

lauren.bettenga@clynch.com

Mint Chocolate Hostess Cr!spy Minis® (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hostess Brands