Hallmark Celebrates Moms for Loving Strong this Mother's Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's unpredictable world, moms are stepping up to the challenge like never before. They're speaking their minds, creating community and setting their own worries aside to take care of those around them. And while it's always important to recognize moms for all that they do, Hallmark knows that mothers everywhere deserve even more love and appreciation this Mother's Day.

Find the perfect card to celebrate the moms and mother figures in your life with Hallmark. (PRNewswire)

"No matter how difficult life can be, moms have the unique power to love through every fun, scary, tough, tender moment," said Jen Walker, vice president of creative and trends at Hallmark. "Mother's Day is not only a time to show our appreciation for all moms do, but a time to thank moms for remaining steadfast and loving strong."

This May, join Hallmark to celebrate moms, grandmothers, stepmothers, mothers-in-law, mom friends and mother figures everywhere. Through an extensive lineup of thoughtful Mother's Day greeting cards and gifts, Hallmark makes it easy to show moms how grateful we are for their unconditional love and support.

Greeting Cards

Moms appreciate knowing their efforts are noticed by those they love. As the third most popular U.S. holiday to send greeting cards, Mother's Day is the perfect opportunity to share a sentimental, thoughtful message. Whether you're looking for funny Mother's Day cards or heartfelt prose, cards in Spanish or cards with a personalized video message inside, Hallmark has something for every Mom, Mommy, Mother, Grandma, Granny, Nana and Abuela!

Digital Video Greetings

A great alternative to sending mom a physical card this Mother's Day is surprising her with a Digital Video Greeting. Digital Video Greetings make it easy for individuals or groups to create a personalized video message showing mom just how much she is loved and appreciated.

With just a few clicks from your phone, Digital Video Greetings can be customized with text, music and endless photo and video messages, creating a memorable, virtual gift she'll cherish forever. Plus, because digital greetings are sent via email or text message, they make the perfect gift option for moms who are traveling or lives across the miles. With Hallmark's Digital Video Greetings, you can rest assured knowing mom will receive your one-of-a-kind Mother's Day message, no matter where she is.

Gifts

In addition to greeting cards of all sorts, Hallmark offers an extensive collection of Mother's Day gifts for moms of all ages and types. From kitchen accessories to sentimental keepsakes, these gifts make it easy to show mom how thankful you are for her unconditional love.

No matter how you choose to celebrate Mother's Day, Hallmark is here to help with a wide variety of one-of-a-kind greeting cards and gifts for all the mother figures in your life.

Visit Hallmark.com to shop online or find the nearest store.

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri and employing 30,000 worldwide, the approximately $4 billion company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark Global business sells greeting cards, gift wrap and related products in more than 30 languages with distribution in more than 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including about 2,000 Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. Crown Media Family Networks operates three cable channels — Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama — in addition to Hallmark Publishing, a leading publisher of uplifting eBooks, audiobooks and print editions, and Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription-based streaming service. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn and YouTube.

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri and employing more than 30,000 worldwide, the approximately $4 billion company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. (PRNewsfoto/Hallmark Cards, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

