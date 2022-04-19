The Dryer Vent Guys encourages homeowners to focus on exhaust vent safety

Virginia's leading vent cleaning and installation experts urge area homeowners to be aware of risks stemming from regular use and wildlife activity

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dryer Vent Guys, a company specializing in exhaust vent inspections, installation and cleaning in Fredericksburg, Richmond and Northern Virginia, want to remind homeowners that spring isn't just a time to clean the inside of their homes; they should also remember to include their house's exhaust vents in order to maintain proper ventilation and safety.

"Most people don't realize their dryer vent can build up lint and need cleaning. They also don't know how often they should do this or how to do it without damaging the duct system," said Kyle Newby, founder and owner of The Dryer Vent Guys. "In the spring, we also see birds, wasps and other pests using vents as access points to make their nests, which can create an obstruction in dryer, kitchen and bathroom vents, adding to the collection of debris in the vents."

Newby said cleaning and inspecting a home's vents can:

Improve dryer function. A clean dryer vent allows the appliance to work more efficiently and dry clothes faster.

Reduce fire hazards. Nearly 14,000 house fires are caused by dryer fires, according to the Nearly 14,000 house fires are caused by dryer fires, according to the National Fire Prevention Association . Regular vent cleaning prevents lint accumulation that can spark a fire from the appliance and spread through the home via the ductwork.

Eliminate water issues. If a dryer vent is unclean or installed improperly, moisture can pool within it. This can lead to rusted ductwork, mold growth and even damaged drywall.

Reduce energy consumption. The more efficiently a dryer functions, the less energy it uses. Dryers consume more energy than almost any home appliance, so allowing it to function properly will reduce energy costs.

Extend the dryer's lifespan. When a dryer vent is maintained, it functions in optimal conditions, extending its lifespan. Neglecting to maintain any appliance can cause it to work harder and fail sooner.

"We see firsthand the damage pest infestations do to a home's exhaust vents and ductwork," Newby said. "Spring is an excellent time to consider exhaust vent inspections since animal activity increases. An inspection and cleaning regimen can show if you have an excess of debris, safety hazards, or rusty parts, or can find any unwelcomed visitors inside your ductwork."

Newby said to avoid damage-causing buildup, homeowners should consider cleaning their vents at least once a year.

About The Dryer Vent Guys

The Dryer Vent Guys is an exhaust vent cleaning, repair and inspection company headquartered in Fredericksburg, Virginia, and also servicing Richmond and Northern Virginia. Since 2013, owner Kyle Newby has been making dryer, stove hood and kitchen and bathroom exhaust vents safer by reducing the fire hazards these outlets can cause. The company inspects, replaces and cleans both residential and commercial vents and specializes in exhaust vent pest protection. The Dryer Vent Guys employs Certified Dryer Exhaust Technicians and Class A Virginia Contractors. It is also a member of the National Fire Protection Association. The company has won the Angie's List Super Service and NextDoor's Neighborhood Favorite awards. For more information, call The Dryer Vent Guys at (844) 4NO-LINT or visit the company's website at https://thedvguys.com/.

