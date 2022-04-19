BRAND NEW VISION LAUNCHES EXCLUSIVE FASHION WEARABLES NFT COLLECTION "THE FAMILY OF Gs" TO OFFER UNPARALLELED ACCESS TO ITS FASHION METAVERSE FOLLOWING CLOSE OF US$4M SERIES A LED BY ANIMOCA BRANDS

HONG KONG, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand New Vision Ltd (BNV) unveils its inaugural in-house fashion wearables NFT collection "The Family of Gs" following the close of its US$4 million Series A funding round led by Animoca Brands. The first drop of 1,000 digital eyewear NFTs, The Gs, leads BNV's vision in taking fashion into Web3. With unparalleled perks and benefits for all holders, this inaugural collection offers a range of founder-level utility and exclusive access to BNV's quickly emerging digital fashion ecosystem. With surprise collaborations, priority whitelist, and VIP entry to fashion-focused metaverse experiences, The Gs collection will offer the BNV community a large and rewarding role in defining the future of where fashion meets the metaverse.

BRAND NEW VISION LAUNCHES EXCLUSIVE FASHION WEARABLES NFT COLLECTION (PRNewswire)

BNV unveils inaugural fashion wearables NFT collection "The Family of Gs" following Series A funding led by Animoca.

Richard Hobbs, founder of BNV, stated, "We believe that digital wearables provide multi-dimensional opportunities to engage in Web3, helping brands and consumers alike navigate the colliding realms of fashion, NFTs, and virtual worlds. Together with the Family of Gs and our commitment to building a true fashion-first metaverse, we are looking to become the utility-creation gateway for brands entering the metaverse, and for digital natives searching for the next big thing in fashion NFTs."

Limited to 1,000 NFTs, "The Gs" will be the rarest and most valuable drop in the "Family of Gs" collection with two additional drops planned for later this year. BNV's fashion community will soon evolve into a fashion-first metaverse economy with unique play-to-earn innovations and the introduction of the ERC-20 fa$h token. This virtual ecosystem will be built to bring out the full potential of fashion NFTs, including the introduction of staking, with The Gs producing the highest yield among all wearables in the Family of Gs collection. Holders will have access to a private fa$h token sale, increased voting power in community treasury activities, and discount opportunities on future NFT drops. Additionally, there will be metaverse wearable airdrops to holders for Decentraland, The Sandbox, and more.

Yat Siu, the executive chairman and co-founder of Animoca Brands, said of BNV, "The opportunity for digital fashion is significant, and BNV has built an industry-trusted team to help fashion brands enter the world of digital property rights and NFTs."

The Gs are on sale at .5ETH until Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 10am EST when the mint cost will be set at 1ETH. Link to purchase: https://gs.bnv.me

To learn more about the BNV roadmap, fa$h token, and community please read the Litepaper.

About BNV

Brand New Vision Ltd is uniquely positioned to be the leading fashion NFT platform and gateway to the metaverse for fashion brands and designers. Being a fashion company first and foremost, BNV respects the heritage and DNA of its partners while helping them navigate the complexities and technical requirements of Web3.0 and metaverse integration. With a team of leading industry insiders and top investors including: Animoca Brands, Miss Bitcoin and CUBE Entertainment, BNV is building a community of fashion visionaries. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the company launched bnv.me in 2021, the premium platform for fashion NFT sales. After a growing number of successful NFT partnerships with luxury brands, 2022 marks BNV's first step into the fashion-first metaverse with the release of their in-house "Family of Gs" NFT collection and launch of the fa$h token. Ultimately BNV is looking to build a use case driven layer-1 blockchain network, The Metaverse Fa$hion Asset Network, with the goal to redefine the current non-fungible token standard for digital fashion assets. MFAN will power BNV's fashion-first metaverse economy as well as a variety of communities in The Open Metaverse.

