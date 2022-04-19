An Inside Account Of The COVID-19 Struggles and Successes Experienced by The Country's Largest Senior Living Company

"Heroes Work Here" by Brookdale Senior Living CEO Lucinda M. Baier is released with ForbesBooks

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heroes Work Here: An Extraordinary Story of Courage, Resilience, and Hope from the Front Lines of COVID-19 by Lucinda M. Baier, President and Chief Executive Officer of the nation's largest senior living operator, Brookdale Senior Living, is available now. The book is published with ForbesBooks, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and is available on Amazon today.

COVID-19 upended the way every business operated, but few felt the impact as acutely as senior living communities. From the increased strain on healthcare workers to the heightened risks posed to senior residents, senior living faced its most trying time as an industry.

In Heroes Work Here, Lucinda M. Baier shares a behind-the-scenes look at how her company navigated the pandemic. With a responsibility to tens of thousands of residents and $3.5 billion in revenue on the line, the stakes could not have been higher for Baier. Woven together with her own personal accounts, Baier shares the stories of those who proved pivotal in helping save lives throughout COVID.

"This is not my story; it is our story. And it needs to be told and deserves to be celebrated," Baier explained. "Looking back, I can say with confidence and humility that Brookdale's response to this immense public health crisis was extraordinary."

Heroes Work Here serves to redefine corporate leadership as the world enters a new normal. The book is designed not only to praise the efforts of the men and women who cared for such a vulnerable population but also as a primer for leaders who want to stay one step ahead of any crisis and a keen reminder of the wonders that result from a culture of caring.

About Lucinda Baier

Lucinda "Cindy" M. Baier is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Brookdale Senior Living. Baier led Brookdale through the COVID-19 pandemic by aligning the company with its North Star: the health and well-being of its residents, patients, and associates. Since 2018, Baier also guided Brookdale's success in approaching gender parity on its board and executive leadership team. Before joining Brookdale, Baier served almost a decade as a board member and C-suite executive for several public and private companies and organizations. Baier is a Certified Public Accountant and a graduate of Illinois State University, with both a bachelor's and Master of Science degree in accounting.

About ForbesBooks

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, ForbesBooks is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. ForbesBooks offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit forbesbooks.com.

