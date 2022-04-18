SupplySide East 2022 Gathers Health & Nutrition Industry Leaders for Valuable Networking and Education to Fuel Product Innovation

PHOENIX, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Markets' SupplySide East, the East Coast's leading ingredients and supply-chain solutions trade show, gathered health and nutrition industry decision-makers from leading companies to connect with more than 200 top suppliers and service providers featuring the most innovative ingredients and formulation techniques to drive brands forward. Attendees had ample opportunities to discover more than 4,500 of the latest and most innovative ingredients and solutions on the market and network with health and nutrition industry professionals from across the globe. The event took place April 12-13 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, New Jersey.

SupplySide East featured more education sessions than at any previous show, allowing all badge holders opportunities to learn from experts and gain insight into the latest science and trends in key categories including immune health, contract manufacturing and dietary supplement delivery forms. Also open to all at the event were two networking events including the opening day SupplySide Happy Hour and the Pies & Pints Reception.

Community members attending virtually were able to connect live with SupplySide East attendees through the SupplySide Network 365 virtual platform. The platform also provided live and on-demand access to educational content including the Top Supplement Industry Trends for 2022 and Beyond, Dietary Supplement Delivery Forms, and Contract Manufacturing Partnerships.



"The insights we brought to SupplySide through our education program are critical during these disruptive times. From trends to delivery forms, immune health, N-acetyl cysteine (NAC) and more, visitors in person and online received education to propel their natural product businesses forward," Sandy Almendarez, Senior Content Director, Informa Health & Nutrition.



"It was great to reconnect in-person and gather with the industry's most innovative minds on driving new products and formulations. For VIVA5 as a full-service innovation house, SupplySide East was the perfect opportunity to showcase our unique new delivery forms as well as discuss cutting-edge solutions for attendees looking for turnkey product development, manufacturing, and packaging services. Overall, it was a great turnout and a very productive show for us," said Brian Baer, Founder of VIVA5.

The event was presented by returning Title Sponsor KSM-66 Ashwagandha and other sponsors including VIVA5, Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics, KingdomWay USA, MTC Industries and AIDP Inc.

SupplySide focuses on the exploration, discovery, innovation and marketing strategy around the development of finished consumer goods that drive the global business economy. The SupplySide West & Food ingredients North America 2022 show will be held October 31-November 4 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

SupplySide Network 365 (SSN365) empowers people and companies in the health and nutrition industry to Discover, Connect, Meet, Learn and Source. The SSN365 platform enables members of the Health & Nutrition community to interact in 1:1 video calls, source ingredients & services based on intelligent matchmaking, and participate in industry content & insightful virtual events.

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

