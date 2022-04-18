Enerjoy Launches AlarmMe APP in IOS to Help Users Live Productively

HONG KONG, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enerjoy Limited, one of the world's best APP developers, has launched AlarmMe - a brand new self-care APP with a variety of new features. It helps users increase contentment and life satisfaction by managing and monitoring their well-being.

AlarmMe screenshots (PRNewswire)

AlarmMe is an all-in-one APP which combines smart alarm, sleep tracker, routine planner, self-care toolkit and customized widgets on it.

In smart alarm mode, it wakes people up gradually in your lightest sleep cycle. You can create alarm with advanced functions like wake-up mission, personalized broadcast and alarm tone.

By recording sounds, the sleep tracker will assess sleep stages, monitor sleep habits and identity potential sleep disorders. And the sleep aids help people f all asleep quickly in a natural way.

It can be used as a routine planner which assists people in time management. This feature is built to allo cate time and attention in the most effective way.

It offers a wide range of self-care tools to help with better overall mental health including breathe technology, mood tracker, meditation and much more.

This APP also comes with daily quotes, daily news, daily horoscope, daily bible verse and and an abundance of customized widgets under one interface.

First launched in January 2022, AlarmMe has climbed into the top 40 in Health & Fitness category within 3 months and maintains an average 4.9/5 rating on IOS APP Store, which is a remarkable achievement. It still has a lot more potential and the APP developer Enerjoy will be utilizing data shared from users to optimize the APP and help users wake up easily at the most perfect time with regard of sleep phase.

According to Precedence Research, the global health and wellness market size was reached $4436.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $7,656.7 billion by 2030.

"We started as a smart alarm APP, but have grown far beyond that," said Betty He, the founder and CEO of Enerjoy. "Our vision is to change the way people think about their health and their mindset, leading more people to a healthier and more productive life. In addition, health and wellness is a $4 trillion industry and we believe there is a huge opportunity to build a fast-growing company in this rapidly expanding and important space."

Please visit AlarmMe, or Enerjoy for more information.

About Enerjoy

Enerjoy is an energetic and creative company. We are committed to building apps which will have positive impacts on people's lives. We strive for improving our applications continuously so that our users will feel energy and happiness in the process of usage. With our expertise in business, technology, design and healthy theories, our long-term goal, to bring health and convenience to every single user, will be achieved soon.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Enerjoy Limited