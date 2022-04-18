Cushing Terrell and CO Architects Awarded Montana State University College of Nursing Contract

The multi-campus project leverages the firms' experience in education and healthcare design, as well as their knowledge of the specific needs of higher education and healthcare clients in Montana.

BILLINGS, Mont., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A partnership of Cushing Terrell and CO Architects has been awarded a contract to provide design services for five new Montana State University (MSU) nursing education centers in Bozeman, Billings, Great Falls, Kalispell, and Missoula.

Funded by the largest philanthropic gift in U.S. history to a college of nursing and aimed at improving access to quality healthcare throughout Montana, the $101-million donation will endow five faculty professorships and a scholarship fund, create Montana's only certified midwifery program, and provide state-of-the-art classrooms and simulations laboratories.

"This opportunity is the culmination of our team's deep bench of experience in the education and healthcare markets, which we've served for 80-plus years," Cushing Terrell President Greg Matthews said. "We're proud to join forces with CO Architects, known for their world-class expertise in nursing education design, to support MSU in their work to ensure aspiring healthcare professionals have the best learning and training facilities possible."

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there will be an estimated 175,900 job openings for registered nurses each year through 2029. This figure highlights the need to continue building this essential workforce.

"A strong workforce starts with a strong educational foundation, and this goes far beyond a traditional classroom or lecture hall environment," Education Design Studio Director Jim Beal said. "It means technology-enriched, hands-on learning spaces dedicated to simulation and real-life experiences, which also serve to inspire wellness, compassion, and visionary ideas."

The MSU Mark and Robyn Jones College of Nursing projects will engage the design partnership's education and healthcare teams for the next three-to-five years, with the goal of delivering modern, experience-based, adaptive facilities that provide students with skillsets that drive innovation and fully prepare them for a career in healthcare.

About Cushing Terrell

Cushing Terrell was founded in 1938 on the belief that integrating architecture, engineering, and design opens the doors for deepened relationships and enhanced creativity. This foundation continues to define the firm and its multidisciplinary team today. With 13 offices across the United States and services spanning 30 disciplines, the team works collaboratively to design systems and spaces that help people live their best lives and enjoy healthy, sustainable built environments. cushingterrell.com

