A Blast From The Y2K Past: Frosted Grape Pop-Tarts® Are Back By Popular Demand

To celebrate the comeback, Pop-Tarts is challenging fans everywhere to share their 90's-inspired, frosted grape looks for a year's supply of Pop-Tarts and a Y2Grape Time Capsule



BATTLE CREEK, Mich., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nineties babies, get amped! Frosted Grape Pop-Tarts® are coming back, fresh from their Y2K-era heyday, and they're bringing the best of the decade with them when they hit shelves this spring.

In true throwback fashion, Frosted Grape Pop-Tarts will give fans the chance to re-live (or live for the first time) their 90's-loving dreams. The nostalgia-inducing Flavor Drop returns with the same grape jelly flavored filling, white icing and purple crunch-lets that gave it such a beloved reputation way back when. Frosted Grape Pop-Tarts will begin rolling out this month in Walmart stores and will be available at retailers nationwide starting in May in an 8-count box for an SRP of $3.19.

"At Pop-Tarts, we know what our fans want. Frosted Grape has been among the top flavors fans have been asking us to bring back," says Heidi Ray, Senior Director of Marketing, Portable Wholesome Snacks. "So, we could not be more stoked to finally bring back this Pop-Tarts G.O.A.T. – Grape-ist Of All Time."

The nostalg-eeking doesn't stop there. In celebration of this iconic comeback, Pop-Tarts wants to bring it back to the lunchroom and inspire you to "frost" your hair grape. (Get it?) Get creative with it; get old school with it. It all counts. Your Frosted Grape look could include a head full of completely purple locks, purple highlights, purple extensions, a purple wig, or even a flock of purple butterfly clips found in your childhood jewelry box. Frost away!

The best part? The first 50 fans who share their Frosted Grape look on Instagram using #Y2GrapeEntry will get hooked up with a year's supply of Frosted Grape Pop-Tarts and a "Y2Grape Time Capsule" packed with the best of the Y2K-era.

Each Y2Grape Time Capsule will be filled with nostalgic Y2K goodies to make all your friends jelly, including a gift card to purchase the perfect purple jelly sandals, throwback butterfly hair clips, metallic jelly pens, juicy grape lip gloss, a purple purse, a purple hat, and a gift card to help you continue to serve your frosted hair looks.

Not sure where to start for your Frosted Grape look? Anatalie David, hair stylist expert and owner of The Hair Room in Jersey City and Austin, has you covered with pro tips to create your Frosted Grape look:

Temporary Spray: these aren't just for crazy hair day or Halloween. Temporary hair sprays come in a multitude of shades and the best part, they wash out immediately. Pro tip: temporary sprays can leave a very matte sheen on the hair, apply a shine spray after application to glisten up your perfectly purple locks.

Clays + Pomades: my ultimate favorite option for short hair are these amazing two-in-one stylers. Add a pop of purple with a little hold and style assistance. Pro tip: These colored stylers can leave the hair feeling wet after application. Use a blow dryer on low heat to set the product in the hair.

Wigs: these aren't your grandma's wig. Ever wonder how celebrities change their color up so often? I'll give you a hint, it's a wig. Wigs are versatile and provide you with immediate results. Pro tip: Look for lace-front wigs if you want to create a more natural look and conventional wigs for a playful, artificial look.

Extensions: clip ins, tape ins, beaded, sewn in, you got options babe! They can be as temporary or permanent as your new Frosted Grape journey wants to be. Pro tip: purchase human hair for the ability to apply low heat on the extensions and wear them straight or curly. Synthetic hair cannot sustain the heat and will melt.

Leave it to the pros: the most effective way to live your best grape life is to see your local professional. Depending on your natural level, a term we professionals use to determine the lightness of your hair, you will require a bleaching session to achieve the grape frosting of your dreams. Once the hair is lifted to the desired level your stylist can create a custom shade just for you.

If you didn't get a chance to show off your Frosted Grape look, be on the lookout for a celebratory purple hair Snapchat filter coming out in May. For more information on all things Pop-Tarts, follow Pop-Tarts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Abbreviated Terms & Conditions

Begins 4/18/22 at 9:00:00 AM (ET) and ends 4/22/22 at 11:59:59 PM (ET) ("Offer Period") or while supplies last, whichever occurs first. There are fifty (50) rewards available in this Offer. Open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and District of Columbia who are 18 years of age or older at the time of participation. For details on how to participate and for complete terms and conditions, go to https://www.poptarts.com/en_US/sweepstakes.html. Subject to complete terms and conditions. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Kellogg Company, One Kellogg Square, Battle Creek, MI 49016.

®, ™, © 2022 Kellogg NA Co.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

