InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Covering for Dental Patients (BEC-128)

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a dentist and I wanted to create an improved method for containing germs from the oral cavity of a patient," said an inventor, from Lynnfield, Mass., "so I invented the DENTAL GARMENT MASK. My protective design would reduce the transmission of various infectious diseases and viruses."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention protects against communicable diseases such as COVID-19 within dental offices. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional patient coverings. As a result, it reduces exposure to bacteria and viruses from the oral cavity and it enhances safety and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for dental offices. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BEC-128, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp