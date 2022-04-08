Duke Energy continues $400,000 monthlong focus on sustainability, environmental efforts in South Carolina by helping grow Energy Saving Trees Program

Throughout April, company will focus on organizations, programs that enhance natural resources of state.

This week's nonprofit – TreesUpstate – provides free trees to residents, along with information on how they can help reduce energy consumption.

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the month of April, Duke Energy will highlight organizations in South Carolina that promote sustainability and environmental efforts across the state.

This campaign will provide nearly $400,000 to numerous nonprofits and governmental agencies and highlight global efforts like Earth Day and Arbor Day at the local level.

This week, the company highlights TreesUpstate and the Energy Saving Trees Program. TreesUpstate is a nonprofit with the mission to plant, promote and protect trees in the Upstate.

Since 2016, Duke Energy Foundation funding has supplied more than 15,000 free trees through the TreesUpstate Energy Saving Trees Program to residents along with information on how planting the right tree in the right place can reduce energy consumption by up to 20% each year.

Most recently, $78,000 in grant funding has supported expanding the program by focusing outreach to underrepresented Hispanic communities and translating materials into Spanish.

"Trees help save on energy, reduce utility bills, and help clean the water and air throughout the Upstate," said Joelle Teachey, executive director of TreesUpstate. "With the Duke Energy Foundation's continued support, we can share even more trees and this message with more residents."

Last week, Duke Energy kicked off the monthlong initiative by providing PalmettoPride $100,000 to support the programs in local communities managed by the 37 Keep South Carolina Beautiful affiliate organizations, who focus on litter pick up and beautification throughout their areas.

"We think it's important to work alongside our community partners to ensure all of the beautiful places in South Carolina can be enjoyed for years to come," said Mike Callahan, Duke Energy South Carolina state president.

"The organizations these funds support will aid in the protection of the environment and provide communities with much-needed resources to promote good stewardship of the natural beauty around us."

Additional funding will be distributed over the next month to support organizations that manage and maintain public trails, plant and giveaway trees, foster flood prevention and mitigation, and cleanup rivers and roadsides in communities across the Palmetto State.

Duke Energy employees and retirees will also be volunteering their time and efforts with these and other organizations throughout the month to assist these programs in their neighborhoods.

