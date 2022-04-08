ATTORNEY CARL MAYER CHALLENGES MULTI-MILLIONAIRE LANDLORD JACK MORRISON ATTEMPTS TO EVICT 95-YEAR-OLD DISABLED PRINCETON UNIVERSITY PROFESSOR, AND WORLD WAR II HERO AND HOLOCAUST SURVIVOR

PRINCETON, N.J., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-millionaire Princeton landlord, Jack Morrison, has filed papers to evict his tenant, Princeton Professor Arno J. Mayer, from Morrison's "Witherspoon House", a rental building in the heart of downtown Princeton, New Jersey.

Princeton Professor Emeritus Arno J. Mayer is a world-renowned historian and World War II hero.

Professor Mayer is also a beloved member of the Princeton community and Princeton University faculty. Professor Mayer's official biography at Princeton University describes Professor Mayer as "a legendary teacher and mentor of students throughout his long career at Princeton…He has earned the respect and affection of undergraduates, graduate students, and colleagues in and outside the Department of History."1

Professor Mayer is also a World War II veteran and war hero. After escaping just two hours ahead of Nazi troops that invaded his native Luxembourg on May 10, 1940, Professor Mayer and his parents and grandparents made a two-year journey to the United States, fleeing across Europe and North Africa.

As soon as Professor Mayer was of age, he joined the U.S. Army where he was trained at Fort Dix, New Jersey and Fort Knox, Kentucky.

Because of his high IQ and fluency in German, Professor Mayer was recruited to join an elite unit of U.S. Army military intelligence that ran a top- secret, highly classified military installation not far from the Pentagon known only as: "Post Office Box 1142." At that facility, Professor Mayer helped guard and interrogate America's highest value Nazi war prisoners, including the Nazis' top rocket scientists. Professor Mayer was personally charged with guarding Wernher von Braun, the leading Nazi rocket scientist.

A Netflix documentary on Professor Mayer's wartime service was recently released titled: "Camp Confidential: América's Secret Nazis."2 The documentary was shortlisted for an Academy award. It shows how the intelligence gathered by Professor Mayer and his fellow intelligence officers led to the American Air Force bombing Peenemunde: the secret Nazi rocket facility that launched attacks on thousands of troops and civilians throughout Europe. The intelligence gathered by Professor Mayer and his colleagues saved thousands of lives.

Professor Mayer has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of all the tenants of Witherspoon House asking for monetary damages and injunctive relief for the unlawful living conditions in Morrison's building. A copy of Professor Mayer filed complaint is available to the press upon request.

The complaint details:

There is an ongoing rodent infestation in Witherspoon House. Morrison pled guilty in 2019 to violating Princeton's noise ordinance by bringing jackhammers inside Witherspoon House that were the same decibel level as commercial airliners. Elderly tenants in Witherspoon House were evacuated over a dozen times because of fire code violations in Morrison's restaurant kitchen, located in Witherspoon House. The building had a defective intercom and telephone system that made it extremely difficult for Professor Mayer's health aides to communicate and care for him. Morrison did not follow Covid procedures and safeguards in Witherspoon House and refused Covid relief to his tenants, including Professor Mayer.

Professor Mayer's legal defense is being coordinated by his son, Carl J. Mayer, Esq. Carl Mayer served as an elected member of the Princeton Township Committee and runs the Mayer Law Group LLC, a class action law firm that represents, consumers, senior citizens and workers. Carl Mayer has been profiled on Sixty Minutes for his public interest legal work.3

