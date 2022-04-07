InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Tool for Extracting Weeds (HOF-150)

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved means of completely removing weeds from soil," said an inventor, from Fresno, Texas, "so I invented the WEED GRABBER. My design eliminates the time and hassle associated with directly pulling or digging out weeds."

The patent-pending invention provides an easy way to extract weeds from gardens by the root. In doing so, it eliminates the need to bend and it reduces physical strain. It also helps to declutter and refresh a garden. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for gardeners, landscapers and households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HOF-150, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

