John Hope Bryant Speaks at Annual World Government Summit in Dubai

ATLANTA, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Operation HOPE Founder, Chairman, and CEO John Hope Bryant served as a distinguished speaker at The Annual World Government Summit (WGS) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. With over 4,000 attendees, The World Government Summit 2022 was hosted in tandem with the closing of Expo 2020 Dubai and is the world's largest event of its kind.

John Hope Bryant Discusses "Designing Government Taskforces for the Future" at Annual World Government Summit in Dubai

Under the theme "Shaping Future Governments," the Summit brought thought leaders, global experts and decision-makers from around the world together to share disruptive ideas, policies, and institutional models that are essential in shaping effective governments for the future. The WGS 2022 took place from March 29-30 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre and hosted over 100 sessions and workshops featuring more than 100 speakers.

Bryant's session was titled "Designing Government Taskforces for the Future,' with a focus on the challenges and opportunities afforded by the global future, including shaping policies that drive progress and government development; designing the future of healthcare systems; actioning sustainability for positive impact; accelerating the global economic recovery; exploring next frontiers; building the cities of the future; enabling the future of education and work and empowering societal resilience.

"A government that is prepared for the future is one that will successfully – with clear goals, purpose, and an actionable plan – meet the needs of its citizens," said John Hope Bryant, Operation HOPE Founder, Chairman, and CEO. "In the past two years, our collective global challenges have reminded us that preparation is key. As we reach new inflection points, my hope is that leaders and governments at all levels rise to the occasion and meet the moment to serve its citizens. Be it the lingering effects of the pandemic, economic shifts, social and political unrest, or any other driving force, together we can provide hope and a future that works for all."

Bryant spoke about building government task forces for the future and his work preparing for the future of financial literacy in the US. He was instrumental in the creation of the presidential advisory councils on financial literacy, the FLEC Creation, and now President Biden's efforts around racial equity and agency prioritization.

Bryant has advised multiple sitting US Presidents and led several global initiatives, resulting in policy changes that enhanced the relationships between the government and citizens. He has served as a member of the President's Advisory Council on Financial Literacy under President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama. As a champion for financial wellness and economic equity, he has also advised President Bill Clinton. At Bryant's recommendation, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew renamed the former U.S. Treasury Annex Building the Freedman's Bank Building, which was established by President Abraham Lincoln in 1865, to help develop newly freed African Americans as they endeavored to become financially stable.

For the past three decades, Bryant has also successfully created public-private partnerships to shift financial wellness outcomes in underserved communities through education and hands-on programming.

About Operation HOPE, Inc.

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to "silver rights" with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for the underserved—disrupting poverty for millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation. Through its community uplift model, HOPE Inside, which received the 2016 Innovator of the Year recognition by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served more than 4 million individuals and directed more than $3.2 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities—turning check-cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into small business owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered disaster survivors. For more information, visit OperationHOPE.org. Follow the HOPE conversation @operationhope on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About The World Government Summit

The World Government Summit (WGS), launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in 2013, is a global platform that brings together world leaders, ministers, senior officials, and policymakers to share experiences and ideas that contribute to the development of future governments and discuss the latest trends and innovative solutions for global challenges. The WGS 2022 convened this year and welcomed up to 4000 participants and 500 speakers, who are shaping the next generation of governments. For more information, visit worldgovernmentsummit.org.

