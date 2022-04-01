Toyota Motor North America Reports March, First Quarter 2022 US Sales

- Sales of electrified vehicles represent nearly 26 percent of total sales for the first quarter
- Number one seller of electrified vehicles for the 89th consecutive quarter
- 18 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options, with three more available by summer 2022
PLANO, Texas, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported March 2022 U.S. sales of 194,178 vehicles, down 23.5 percent on a volume basis and down 26.3 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus March 2021.
For the first quarter, TMNA reported sales of 514,592 vehicles, down 14.7 percent on a volume basis and down 15.8 percent on a DSR basis versus March 2021. Sales of electrified vehicles for the first quarter totaled 132,938, representing nearly 25.8 percent of TMNA's total volume, up from 22.9 percent during the same period last year.
March and First Quarter 2022 Highlights
TMNA:
- March sales of electrified vehicles represent 25.4 percent of total sales volume
- First quarter sales of electrified vehicles represent 25.8 percent of total sales volume
- Number one seller of electrified vehicles for the 89th consecutive quarter
- 18 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options
Toyota Division:
- GR86 sales up 200.6 percent in March on a volume basis; up 326.3 percent for the quarter on a volume basis
- RAV4 Hybrid sales up 34.9 percent in March on a volume basis; up 32.2 percent for the quarter on a volume basis
- RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid (PHEV) sales up 42.3 percent in March on a volume basis; up 87.4 percent for the quarter on a volume basis
- Best-ever March sales:
- Best-ever first quarter sales:
Lexus Division:
- March sales of electrified vehicles totaled 5,683, up less than one percent on a volume basis
- First quarter sales of electrified vehicles totaled 13,116, up nearly one percent on a volume basis
- ES Hybrid sales up 5.4 percent in March on a volume basis; up 23.0 percent for the quarter on a volume basis
- NX Hybrid sales up 38.2 percent in March on a volume basis
- Best-ever March sales:
- Best-ever first quarter:
Note:
HEV = Hybrid Electric Vehicle
PHEV = Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.
Toyota directly employs more than 39,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 32 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, a quarter of the company's 2021 U.S. sales were electrified.
To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to virtually visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.
Media Contacts:
Victor Vanov
469-292-1318
victor.vanov@toyota.com
Media Websites:
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
March 2022
-- CURRENT MONTH --
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
2022
2021
DSR %
VOL %
2022
2021
DSR %
VOL %
TOTAL TMNA
194,178
253,783
-26.3
-23.5
514,592
603,066
-15.8
-14.7
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV.
170,664
220,597
-25.5
-22.6
450,227
528,813
-16.0
-14.9
TOTAL LEXUS DIV.
23,514
33,186
-31.8
-29.1
64,365
74,253
-14.5
-13.3
COROLLA
16,911
30,908
-47.3
-45.3
47,501
72,520
-35.4
-34.5
SUPRA
439
828
-48.9
-47.0
1,107
1,725
-36.7
-35.8
GR86 (INCL FR-S)
1,001
333
189.5
200.6
3,257
764
320.6
326.3
MIRAI
406
715
-45.3
-43.2
715
869
-18.8
-17.7
AVALON
726
2,125
-67.1
-65.8
2,155
5,136
-58.6
-58.0
PRIUS
3,631
6,889
-49.2
-47.3
10,278
14,050
-27.8
-26.8
CAMRY
26,228
32,541
-22.4
-19.4
61,505
78,151
-22.3
-21.3
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR
49,342
74,384
-36.1
-33.7
126,518
173,346
-28.0
-27.0
IS
1,570
2,514
-39.9
-37.5
4,462
6,028
-27.0
-26.0
RC
165
357
-55.5
-53.8
461
777
-41.5
-40.7
ES
3,823
4,664
-21.1
-18.0
10,051
10,192
-2.7
-1.4
LS
186
403
-55.6
-53.8
589
1,137
-48.9
-48.2
LC
153
238
-38.1
-35.7
442
654
-33.3
-32.4
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR
5,897
8,183
-30.6
-27.9
16,005
18,840
-16.2
-15.0
TOTAL TMNA CAR
55,239
82,567
-35.6
-33.1
142,523
192,186
-26.8
-25.8
C-HR
1,808
4,513
-61.4
-59.9
4,255
10,401
-59.6
-59.1
RAV4
37,328
47,078
-23.6
-20.7
101,192
114,255
-12.6
-11.4
COROLLA CROSS
3,811
0
0
0
10,157
0
0
0
VENZA
2,636
6,512
-61.0
-59.5
10,836
13,623
-21.5
-20.5
HIGHLANDER
25,916
27,993
-10.8
-7.4
66,026
63,831
2.1
3.4
4RUNNER
10,245
12,955
-23.8
-20.9
34,907
37,263
-7.6
-6.3
SEQUOIA
55
752
-93.0
-92.7
422
2,037
-79.6
-79.3
LAND CRUISER
11
640
-98.3
-98.3
28
1,896
-98.5
-98.5
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV
81,810
100,443
-21.6
-18.6
227,823
243,306
-7.6
-6.4
SIENNA
6,840
11,796
-44.2
-42.0
20,061
26,578
-25.5
-24.5
TACOMA
21,712
26,993
-22.5
-19.6
53,182
66,449
-21.0
-20.0
TUNDRA
10,960
6,981
51.2
57.0
22,643
19,134
16.8
18.3
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP
32,672
33,974
-7.4
-3.8
75,825
85,583
-12.6
-11.4
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK
121,322
146,213
-20.1
-17.0
323,709
355,467
-10.1
-8.9
UX
1,466
1,826
-22.7
-19.7
3,643
3,993
-10.0
-8.8
NX
4,059
6,466
-39.6
-37.2
10,109
14,462
-31.0
-30.1
RX
9,754
12,950
-27.5
-24.7
26,795
27,941
-5.4
-4.1
GX
2,140
3,337
-38.2
-35.9
7,255
7,677
-6.8
-5.5
LX
198
424
-55.0
-53.3
558
1,340
-58.9
-58.4
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK
17,617
25,003
-32.2
-29.5
48,360
55,413
-13.9
-12.7
TOTAL TMNA TRUCK
138,939
171,216
-21.9
-18.9
372,069
410,880
-10.7
-9.4
Selling Days
27
26
75
74
DSR = Daily Selling Rate
TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY
March 2022
-- CURRENT MONTH --
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
2022
2021
DSR %
VOL%
2022
2021
DSR %
VOL%
TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID
2,681
3,279
-21.3
-18.2
7,692
7,051
7.6
9.1
TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME
950
3,610
-74.7
-73.7
2,586
6,999
-63.5
-63.1
TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID
3,076
3,275
-9.6
-6.1
7,909
7,301
6.9
8.3
TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID
2,988
4,171
-31.0
-28.4
8,010
10,264
-23.0
-22.0
TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID
374
909
-60.4
-58.9
1,295
2,088
-38.8
-38.0
TOYOTA MIRAI
406
715
-45.3
-43.2
715
869
-18.8
-17.7
TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID
6,833
11,634
-43.4
-41.3
20,051
26,044
-24.0
-23.0
TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID
6,396
7,557
-18.5
-15.4
16,543
18,816
-13.3
-12.1
TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID
15,771
11,692
29.9
34.9
38,952
29,471
30.4
32.2
TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME
1,585
1,114
37.0
42.3
5,233
2,792
84.9
87.4
TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID
2,636
6,512
-61.0
-59.5
10,836
13,623
-21.5
-20.5
LEXUS ES HYBRID
1,149
1,090
1.5
5.4
3,074
2,500
21.3
23.0
LEXUS UX HYBRID
922
1,323
-32.9
-30.3
2,497
2,898
-15.0
-13.8
LEXUS NX HYBRID
1,665
1,205
33.1
38.2
2,559
2,872
-12.1
-10.9
LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID
237
0
0
0
605
0
0
0
LEXUS RX HYBRID
1,708
2,046
-19.6
-16.5
4,370
4,730
-8.8
-7.6
LEXUS LS HYBRID
2
1
92.6
100
8
4
97.3
100
LEXUS LC HYBRID
0
0
0
0
3
3
-1.3
0
TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles
49,379
60,133
-20.9
-17.9
132,938
138,326
-5.2
-3.9
TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles
43,696
54,468
-22.7
-19.8
119,822
125,318
-5.7
-4.4
TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles
5,683
5,665
-3.4
0.3
13,116
13,008
-0.5
0.8
TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO
25.4%
23.7%
25.8%
22.9%
Selling Days
27
26
75
74
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Toyota Motor North America