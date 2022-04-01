Team Velocity ® Announces All-New Certified Partnership with Volkswagen

The new partnership enables Volkswagen dealers access to the industry's first fully-integrated Customer Experience Platform, Apollo®, which continues to set the bar for personalized and frictionless customer experiences today.

WASHINGTON, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Team Velocity® announced its selection as an official website and digital advertising provider in Volkswagen's Dealer Digital Certified Program today. Effective April 1st, Team Velocity's comprehensive digital retailing solution consisting of websites, digital advertising, and SEO, is now available to all Volkswagen Dealers across the nation. As a part of this announcement, Team Velocity offers new cutting-edge solutions guaranteed to meet the needs of consumers today.

Fueled by Apollo's revolutionary technology platform, Team Velocity offers a highly personalized online customer experience like never before. Volkswagen dealers can now utilize the power of true performance, personalization, and integration with Apollo Sites. For the first time in automotive history, this website platform harnesses the data goldmines within your dealerships DMS to provide every customer a unique, personalized, Amazon Prime-like experience. In addition to a public-facing website, Apollo Sites creates a personal website for every customer, dynamically customized to their unique information, including vehicle history, equity position, and shopping activity. Apollo Sites even generates personalized upgrade offers, recommended vehicles, service coupons, and recall notices, all based on unique customer data.

These progressive sites are built to create a seamless and frictionless customer experience from beginning to end with fully built-in transactional features that facilitate both sales and service transactions. With no plug-ins required, these sites include virtual test drive features, at-home appraisals, buy-online applications, a full suite of service applications, including online service schedulers with built-in pickup and delivery, and more.

With Apollo, dealerships like Lia VW of Enfield were able to reduce vendors, cut costs and get better results. "We made the switch to Apollo sites for several reasons… we wanted to work with a company that can do everything. They produce a seamless customer-centric shopping experience without the use of multiple layers of code from multiple vendors. Apollo Sites push a consistent message to every marketing channel every day, leading to more credible messaging," says Nathan Rodriquez, Director of Marketing for Lia VW of Enfield. "The Apollo Sites also gives our consumers a unique experience that is FAR better than the other website companies in the automotive space. These sites are the only ones that give every consumer their own experience, know them by name, makes behavioral-based recommendations, just like the bog box companies do."

Also included in Team Velocity's Digital Consumer Package is Apollo Ads, the first digital advertising product that fully integrates with your website, for consistent ads across every customer touchpoint. Apollo Ads enables your dealership to advertise 100 percent of your inventory and your service department across every digital medium. It creates relevant and to-the-penny-based payment ads while reflecting both OEM incentives, rebates, and your dealer pricing. These ads are automatically updated daily to reflect any changes in inventory, pricing, incentives, and more to Google, Bing, Facebook, and YouTube.

With Apollo Video powered by Advid, your dealership can also possess a one-of-a-kind video advertising product that enables unlimited and payment-based videos for every Volkswagen model you sell. These video ads are automated from creation to distribution to management and are updated nightly to YouTube for complete accuracy. Apollo Video fully integrates with Apollo Ads, boosting performance and ensuring consistency across every digital medium.

"We are incredibly honored to be selected as one of the new and approved vendors for Volkswagen's Dealer Digital Program," says David Boice, Co-Founder, and CEO of Team Velocity. Over the last couple of years, we have seen a tremendous success rate for our current Volkswagen dealers. With our Apollo® technology, we only hope to extend these achievements to Volkswagen dealers nationwide and provide truly frictionless customer experiences, from beginning to end."

With Apollo, all Volkswagen retailers can now exceed the demands of today's customers with a fully integrated solution for customer retention, advertising, websites, and retailing.

