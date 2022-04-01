Northstar Announces Project Economics For Its Calgary Scale Up Facility Based On Front-end Engineering Design

Highlights

$7.6 Million in Potential Annual Revenue Per Facility (1)

$4.9 Million in Potential Annual Gross Profit Per Facility (65% Gross Margin) (1)

$4.0 Million in Potential Annual EBITDA (2) Per Facility (52% EBITDA (2) Margin) (1)

Excludes Any Potential Carbon Credit Revenue or Sustainability "Green" Premium

Numerous Potential Upside Opportunities Have Been Identified

VANCOUVER, BC, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from its internal management-prepared economic analysis for its planned expanded-capacity asphalt shingle reprocessing scale up facility in Calgary, Alberta ("Calgary Empower Facility"). As part of the recently released independent front-end engineering design ("FEED") study prepared by BBA Engineering Ltd. which provided a pre-feasibility level capital estimate for the planned Calgary Empower Facility, the Company completed a detailed internal financial analysis of the planned Calgary Empower Facility. The Company sensitized a broad range of both operational and financial assumptions to ultimately arrive on a conservative base case, which is provided here, as well as identify certain variables to provide potential upside. The results and major assumptions are provided below. All currencies quoted within this press release are in Canadian dollars.

Mr. Aidan Mills, President & CEO and Director of Northstar stated, "For a sustainable, environmental, social and governance-focused business to succeed, we believe it needs the following: Step 1) a technology that works; Step 2) the ability to scale up that technology; and Step 3) a clear and profitable commercialization strategy. Our steady state production of specification products at our Empower Pilot Facility in Delta, B.C. demonstrates Step 1 and we believe our announcement of the successful completion of our FEED study means we are on a clear pathway to Step 2. Our detailed analysis of the potential financial returns for our facilities, described below, hopes to convey to stakeholders that Step 3 is achievable."

Mr. Mills continued, "While these results are exciting for our Company, we believe a clear pathway to further upside may be available. Our internal financial analysis underpins the triple bottom-line potential of our technology, creating potential profit while benefiting our stakeholders, including shareholders, employees and the communities where we operate, and creating a positive impact on the environment. In the City of Calgary, we have the ability to not only divert approximately 30,000 to 50,000 tonnes of asphalt shingles per facility from the municipal landfill, but also potentially deliver an approximate annual EBITDA(2) of $4 Million. Not only can we help provide major municipalities across Canada and the United States with a unique circular economy and modular solution for reprocessing single-use asphalt shingles, but we hope that we can increase shareholder value and provide additional benefits to our various stakeholders."

Key Operational Assumptions:

Total Hourly Processing Tonnage: 15 tonnes per hour

Total Daily Processing Tonnage: 150 tonnes per day

Total Annual Processing Tonnage: 34,200 tonnes per year

Operational Assumptions:

Asphalt Shingle Product Composition:

Key Financial Metrics:

Category Metric ($/tonne) Notes: Revenue $222 / tonne Average revenue generated by Tipping

Fees, Asphalt, Fiber and Aggregate sales COGS $79 / tonne





Utilities: $33 / tonne



Staff & Labour: $30 / tonne



Other: $16 / tonne Gross Profit $143 / tonne

Facility Operating Overhead $27 / tonne Includes lease, salaried staff and plant

operating overheads EBITDA(2) $116 / tonne



Key Additional Financial Considerations

Initial Capex: $11.7 million (based on FEED study)

Carbon Credit Revenue: Nil

Management's View on Potential Upside of Project Economics:

Conservative Liquid Asphalt Price: As of February 2022 , the average market price of the Edmonton "Rack Rate" over the last four years since January 2018 is $715 per tonne. The Company therefore believes that its pricing assumptions are conservative relative to market prices. In addition, the current Company pricing assumptions do not include a potential impact of either locational or quality differential for Northstar's liquid asphalt.



Potential 'Green Premium' Excluded From Pricing: The Company's liquid asphalt price does not factor in any potential green premium. The Company believes its liquid asphalt product has the potential to be North America's lowest carbon footprint asphalt and therefore could potentially command a premium to market prices.



Operational Upside: The planned scale up facility is assumed to run 10 hours per day and 5 days a week. As a first step, the Company believes an extension of working days will allow facility operation of 24-28 days per month. In addition, on steady state operation of the first scale up facility, the Company will determine the operational potential to extend working hours each day beyond 10 hours of production. Both these elements, in turn, would potentially increase processing tonnage and further enhance project economics.



Carbon Credit Revenue Excluded from Revenue Model: Carbon credits are not factored into the Company's revenue model. The Company assumes 0% of carbon credits are sold throughout the life of the project. Given the previously released results of the Company's independent life cycle assessment for the Empower Pilot Facility, the Company believes that it has the lowest carbon footprint of any asphalt in North America . The Company is currently undertaking a review of the range of potential carbon monetization options for the Company's facilities.



Conservative Municipal Landfill Tipping Fee Revenue: The Company's revenue model assumes that the Company receives only 85% of its feedstock from landfill diversion, with the remaining 15% generating no tipping fee revenue. The model also assumes that the tipping fee pricing it receives will be at a discount to municipal landfill tipping fees and that tipping fees remain flat through term of the economics. Ultimately, the Company believes in time that it may be able to obtain revenue on all feedstock, decrease the discount on tipping fees and that overall tipping fees will be under pressure to increase, especially when diversion alternatives are available for hydrocarbon-based products.



Conservative Operating Assumptions: The Company's revenue model factors a facility capacity of 95%, includes a 2-week shutdown period (excluded from the capacity figures) and a 95% yield per product. The performance objectives for each facility will be to improve on availability (capacity) and product yield, with measurement systems included in the recent FEED study design to ensure transparency of that performance.

For more information of the FEED study, please see the Company's news release dated March 31, 2022 filed under its profile on SEDAR.

Notes:

(1) Based on anticipated first full operational year. (2) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") is a Non-GAAP financial measure and refers to earnings determined in accordance with IFRS, before depreciation and amortization, interest expense (finance costs) and income tax expense. EBITDA should not be construed as alternatives to net income/loss determined in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). EBITDA does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The Company believes that EBITDA is a meaningful financial metric as it measures cash generated from operations which the Company can use to fund working capital requirements, service future interest and principal debt repayments and fund future growth initiatives.

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Vancouver-based clean technology company focused on the sustainable recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt, aggregate and fiber for usage in new hot mix asphalt, construction products and other industrial applications. Focused on the circular economy, Northstar plans to reprocess used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale in the circular economy. As an emerging innovator in sustainable processing, Northstar's mission is to be the leader in the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America, extracting the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to landfill.

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Aidan Mills

President & CEO, Director

