Hyundai Motor America Reports Record-Breaking Q1 2022 Retail Sales

Hyundai's Q1 Retail Sales Increased 1.4%

Hyundai's Q1 2022 Retail Sales Significantly Outperformed Forecast of a 14.8% Total Industry Decline

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported record-breaking Q1 retail sales of 159,676 units, a 1.4% increase compared with 2021's Q1 retail record of 157,470 units. Electrified vehicle retail sales increased 241% in Q1. Total Q1 sales declined 4%. Hyundai had no fleet sales in Q1 2022.

"The first quarter was an all-time retail sales record for Hyundai as we focused on meeting the tremendous consumer demand despite ongoing inventory challenges," said Randy Parker, senior vice president, national sales, Hyundai Motor America. "We outperformed the industry in Q1 and substantially increased our retail market share."

March Results

Hyundai sold 59,380 units in March 2022, resulting in the third best March retail month in the company's history. Month over month retail and total sales were up 13%. Hyundai electrified vehicle retail sales grew 179% year over year, while Elantra Hybrid and Nexo established all-time monthly retail and total sales records.



Mar-22 Mar-21 % Chg 2022 YTD (Q1) 2021 YTD (Q1) % Chg

Hyundai 59,380 75,403 -21% 159,676 167,130 -4%

March Product and Corporate Activities



Vehicles Mar-22 Mar-21 % Chg 2022 YTD (Q1) 2021 YTD (Q1) % Chg

Accent 1,446 1,788 -19% 2,697 4,272 -37%

Elantra 10,205 12,598 -19% 22,072 26,093 -15%

Ioniq 860 1,930 -55% 3,544 4,125 -14%

Ioniq 5 2,700 0 --- 6,244 0 ---

Kona 6,053 10,416 -42% 15,536 22,610 -31%

Nexo 113 30 +277% 166 78 +113%

Palisade 7,283 9,184 -21% 21,025 21,207 -1%

Santa Cruz 2,950 0 --- 8,400 0 ---

Santa Fe 10,124 11,538 -12% 25,582 28,570 -10%

Sonata 1,716 9,335 -82% 7,744 20,557 -62%

Tucson 13,642 15,744 -13% 39,655 33,147 +20%

Veloster 205 272 -25% 462 687 -33%

Venue 2,083 2,568 -19% 6,549 5,784 +13%

Note: Electrified vehicles are hybrid, plug-in hybrid, electric and fuel cell models.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

